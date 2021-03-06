Seaside
Sept. 22, 1958 — Feb. 15, 2021
Dr. Ben Cockcroft, beloved husband, father, brother, physician and friend to many, died Feb. 15, 2021, while snowboarding in Washington state.
For nearly 32 years, Dr. Cockcroft has been a primary care provider in north Oregon coastal communities. He served thousands of people and multiple generations, from grandparents to babies.
He was a skilled diagnostician committed to whole person care, and dedicated his skills to serving those most marginalized. Many of Ben’s patients speak of his non-judgmental nature, endearing honesty and caring heart as he went above and beyond to serve their health care needs. He loved his patients and community.
Ben and his wife, Lindy, have been at the heart of activities in the North Coast communities. They have three adult children, April, Lucas and Travis (and his wife, Janet). Ben was also a proud “dog grandpa” to both Travis’ and April’s dogs.
Together, the Cockcroft family had many adventures traveling, surfing and being outdoors. More than anything, Ben loved surfing, studying with April and Travis and canoeing and playing chess with Lucas. Ben spent lots of time coaching his children to victory in soccer over the years, and also played keeper for many seasons in a local league.
Those who know Ben know of his deep love of surfing and of the local surf community. Ben placed first in many surfing competitions up and down the coast.
Of the memories being shared, so many speak of Dr. Cockcroft’s dedication to serving his community and sharing his spirit so generously. In his local community, he created a path at the Cove in Seaside, moving rocks to make the beach accessible to all.
Ben inspired energy and greatness from all those around him, often exclaiming “”use it or lose it!” His quirky sense of humor always left people laughing (if they could figure out that he was joking).
Anyone who knew him would say he was truly an 18-year-old at heart, but with a work ethic that exceeded all others. At home, Ben could always be found at his computer, finishing the day’s work while analyzing the surf. He passed this work ethic on to his children, of whom he was very proud.
Ben was the pillar of the Cockcroft family near and far, always checking in and taking care of others, exhibiting bravery in the hardest of times. Ben has two brothers, Peter and Eric, whom he loved very much. He is preceded in death by his parents, Eva and James.
Dr. Cockcroft was a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He earned his medical degree from the University of California, Irvine, School of Medicine and completed an internship in Fresno, California, before serving his residency in family medicine at San Pedro Peninsula Hospital in California.
He moved to Seaside 32 years ago, and has been serving his patients in Clatsop County ever since. He loved his patients and Providence team members, whom he deeply valued and enjoyed working with every day.
Additionally, he had the opportunity to serve the community of Oaxaca, Mexico, as a physician on multiple medical trips over the years. Dr. Cockcroft is the past president of the Clatsop County Medical Society and a former chief of staff at Providence Seaside Hospital.
The Cockcroft family is grateful to all who have extended care and concern, with particular appreciation to Detective Ed Christian and the team at King County Search and Rescue for their heroic efforts, as well as the team of volunteers who endured severe weather during the search and always took time to listen to and engage with the family.
The family also wants to thank KSWB and John Chapman for broadcasting the memorial service, everyone who participated, and the community, for their support.
Online remembrances can be shared, and the service heard (under Gallery/Audio) at: forevermissed.com/ben-david-cockcroft/about
A future paddle-out in the spring or summer, once conditions allow, is being planned for a later date.