Gearhart
Feb. 23, 1937 — Feb. 24, 2021
James Herbert Gilbaugh Jr., of Gearhart, died one day into his 84th year, from a heart condition.
Born to James H. and Lillian Gilbaugh and raised in Portland, he was lovingly known as Dr. Gilbaugh, Dr. Jim, Jim, Jimmy, Dad and Papa. He wore many hats and titles, to and for the many who loved him, and he loved back; his family, extended family, nieces, nephews, friends and patients.
A lifelong Catholic, Jim was born the second child of four. He is survived by sisters Suzanne Anderson and Maryann Wood; and brother, John Gilbaugh (Mary). Raised in Eastmoreland, he often referred to his idyllic childhood and the many lifelong friends he made there.
Attending Portland’s Duniway grade school and Cleveland High School, Jim graduated from the University of Oregon, remaining a lifelong Duck fan and loyal Alpha Tau Omega member.
He entered Oregon Health & Science University, earning his medical degree. He completed his urologic training at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, while married to Linda Mongomery Gilbaugh and raising a young family.
He spent the next two years at Florida’s Eglin Air Force Base, where U.S. Air Force Major Gilbaugh, M.D., was a part of the medical corps. During that time he was appointed to the medical group assigned to Cape Canaveral’s Apollo 11 standby emergency team for the first moon landing.
Completing his military obligation, he returned to Portland and began his four decade medical practice, Urologic Consultants, at St. Vincent Hospital. He belonged to numerous professional organizations, receiving distinctions in many.
Jim and Marilyn Gilbaugh married in 1983, blending a family of six active children, James H. “Jay” Gilbaugh III (Cherie), Mollie Suits, Wendy Kelley (Steve), Rogan Sloan, Molly Sloan and Annie Sloan (Bryan Waddington). Ten grandchildren completed the happy tribe: Katie Gilbaugh, Matthew Gilbaugh, Austen Suits, Ryan Suits, Olivia Kelley, the Kelley triplets, Tanner, Quinn and Carson, Marigold Waddington and Farrallon Waddington.
A true renaissance man, Jim never met an activity or craft he didn’t explore. An inventor, he held several patents and he was an author of two books, “Men’s Private Parts” and “Retirement RX,” co-authored with Fritz Fraunfelder.
He wrote numerous magazine articles; a monthly Q & A for Men’s Health, New England Journal of Medicine and Cosmopolitan among them. He and Marilyn traveled the world lecturing and learning.
He was a skilled woodworker and bench maker. With partner George Beall, you can find over 40 of their benches along the Oregon Coast and in California and Washington state.
Jim was a printmaker, water color artist, metalsmith, creator of Portland’s City View Vineyards, single-digit golfer and a terrific fisherman. His interests never lagged.
To those of us who knew him well, his best talent by far, was remaining a loving husband, father, family and friends guy.
Due to the the COVID-19 pandemic, no service is planned.
To honor Jim, please purchase something at a small, locally owned business in your area and say: “This is from Jim and a life well lived.” Hats off to all of you who were a part of his life.