Dr. John F. McLoughlin, age 77, of Gearhart, died on March 24 at Providence Seaside Hospital of natural causes.
Dr. McLoughlin was born in Astoria on March 8, 1946. He was the firstborn of John and Charlene McLoughlin. He spent his youth growing up in Astoria, enjoying life on Lexington Avenue and Third Street, mere blocks away from his future wife and school classmate, Diana Holt.
He was a trumpet player for the Astoria High School band. Music was his religion, bringing him memories, joy, love and sadness.
After graduating with a chemistry degree from Oregon State University, he and Diana were married and taught school in Oak Harbor, Washington, for one year.
John then decided to become a dentist, and attended Oregon Health & Science University, graduating first in his class, summa cum laude, with his doctorate in dentistry. He was awarded an internship in the U.S. Army and was stationed at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
Following his time in the Army, John and Diana settled in Hillsboro with their two daughters, Bethany and Tracey, where he practiced dentistry for almost 30 years, while Diana taught school at Lenox Elementary School.
He was associated with the Astoria Golf & Country Club for over 50 years. He was first a caddy, then learned golf with the 4-holers in the junior golf program and finally became a dedicated member of the club. John also served as a board director at the club.
After retirement, John and Diana returned to life on the Oregon Coast and built their home in Gearhart. He enjoyed being close to his entire family, including his five grandchildren while living in Gearhart.
John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Diana; his daughters, Bethany McLoughlin and Tracey Wright; son-in-law, Ron Wright; sister, Maureen Springer, and her husband, Mike; and grandchildren, Calvin Pollard, Audrey Kunde, Cameron Wright, Tyler Wright and Elie Wright.
Donations in his honor may be sent to the Seaside branch of the American Association of University Women Scholarships, P.O. Box 693, Seaside, OR., 97138, or the South County Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 602, Seaside, OR., 97138.
A celebration of life will be held at the Astoria Golf & Country Club on April 15 from 2 to 4 p.m.
