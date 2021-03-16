Ann Arbor, Michigan
June, 12, 1956 — Jan. 21, 2021
Dr. Reginald Baugh passed away on Jan. 21, 2021, after a courageous battle against Lou Gehrig’s disease. He was 64 years old.
Dr. Baugh — his friends called him “Reggie” — was the middle son of Gerald “Jerry” Baugh and Virginia Cooper Baugh. His childhood in Oregon was rich with nature, achievement and strong family relationships.
Reggie attended Broadway School in Seaside, Astoria Junior High School, Astoria High School and West Linn High School. He was a scholar athlete who played, and lettered, in football, basketball, track and baseball.
In 1974, the University of Iowa recruited him to play basketball. There, he lettered two years before graduating one year early in 1977. In 1981, Reggie graduated from the University of Michigan Medical School, and remained there to complete his otolaryngology residency.
Dr. Baugh began his professional career as the first African American faculty member at the Texas A&M College of Medicine. Then, before the age of 40, he became a senior vice president for Cigna insurance.
Eventually, however, Dr. Baugh returned to his first love, patient care and academic medicine. He accepted a position as vice chairman of the Department of Surgery at Texas A&M College of Medicine. Dr. Baugh finished his career as tenured professor of surgery and assistant dean of admissions at the University of Toledo College of Medicine.
During his career, Dr. Baugh also served the public as a committee member on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s otolaryngology device evaluation panel. He also was a technical expert on the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’s 2017 tonsillectomy guidelines.
Dr. Baugh also helped develop the three national otolaryngological multi-specialty medical guidelines for tonsillectomies, Ménière’s disease and benign paroxysmal vertigo.
But for all that Dr. Baugh accomplished, the roles he cherished most were that of “Dad,” “Pop-pop” and husband to his wife of almost 40 years, Bobbie Hafford Baugh.
His spirit lives on in his two sons, Brandon and Aaron; daughter-in-law, Yanika; and granddaughters, Yara and Ava. He is survived by his mother, Virginia Cooper Baugh; brothers, Gerald “Andre” Baugh and Ronald Baugh; sisters, Renée Baugh and Michelle Baugh; nephews, Roderick Baugh and Steven Baugh; niece, Stephanie Baugh; and extended family members and friends.