Warrenton
Aug. 24, 1947 — June 19, 2019
Dr. Robertta H. “Bobbie” Barba died on June 19, 2019, at the age of 71, in Warrenton, Oregon, of lung cancer. She was the daughter of Robert W. and Alice L. Hopkins of Newark, Delaware. She was born Aug. 24, 1947, in Wilmington, Delaware.
Bobbie was a 1965 graduate of Newark Senior High School, and graduated from the University of Delaware with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1969, and a master’s degree in marine studies in 1976.
After college graduation, she taught middle school and high school science in the Appoquinimink and Christina Delaware school districts. In 1980, she moved to New Mexico and taught middle school and high school science in the Quemado Rural, Encino Independent and Albuquerque public school districts.
When her children finished elementary school, she moved to State College, Pennsylvania, to begin doctoral studies. She graduated in 1990 with a Ph.D. After graduation, Bobbie accepted a position as an assistant professor at San Diego State University.
In 1993, she assumed a position as an associate professor at the University of New Mexico. In 1994, Dr. Barba moved to Silicon Valley and began working at San Jose State University, where she held the academic rank of professor and Instructional Technology Department chair.
During her professional career, she authored more than 100 professional articles, and an equal number of conference presentations on science education and technology. She authored several textbooks, including “Science in the Multicultural Classroom.”
She was also a prolific grant writer, and received funding from the National Science Foundation, the Fund for the Improvement of Postsecondary Education, the Office of Bilingual Education and Minority Languages Affairs, the state of California and the Ministry of Education in El Salvador.
She was a member of several professional organizations, including the National Science Teachers Association, the National Association for Research in Science Teaching, Computer Using Educators and iCUE.
After retirement from San Jose State University, Dr. Barba moved to Warrenton, Oregon. She was an active member of First Lutheran Church in Astoria. Robertta enjoyed working at local food pantries and on special projects like the Christmas Basket. In retirement, she pursued her hobbies of woodworking, webpage design and photography.
Bobbie is preceded in death by her sister, Mary Hopkins Hill, of Newark, Delaware.
Dr. Barba is survived by her wife, Linda L. Ehlers, of Warrenton, Oregon. Additionally, she is survived by her sons, P. Javier Barba (wife, Sarah) and grandson, P. Carter Barba, of Astoria, and Aaron M. Barba, of Rio Rancho, New Mexico.
Services will be private, at the discretion of the family.
Hughes-Ransom Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
