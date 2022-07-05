Clatskanie
March 6, 1922 — June 30, 2022
Dr. Rodney Spexarth Miller, a retired dentist, passed away on June 30, at the age of 100, in Clatskanie. He celebrated his 100th birthday on March 6, with a party surrounded by family and friends at Sapphire at The Amber assisted living facility in Clatskanie.
Rod was born on March 6, 1922, to Ira Scoville Miller and May Spexarth Miller, in Astoria. Rod’s older brother, Myron, was lost during World War II in 1945. His sister, Marcia Beber, passed away in 2019.
Rod graduated from Astoria High School in 1940. He attended the University of Oregon, Willamette University and Baltimore College of Dental Surgery in Maryland. He graduated from the University of Oregon Dental School in 1947.
Rod practiced dentistry in Astoria from 1947 until his retirement in 1992. He was involved in a program to introduce fluoride into the water system in Astoria to help prevent tooth decay.
Rod married Naomi O’Neal in Astoria in 1948. Together they had one son, Murray Myron Miller. Naomi passed away in January 1964.
Rod married Donna Armstrong on Oct. 31, 1964, adding three more children to the family, Lani Armstrong Bidgood, Sheryl Miller Barron and the late Danny Armstrong. Donna passed away in 1992.
In 1995, Rod married Frances Dietrichs. Rod welcomed Frances’ four children, Jay Dietrichs, Janet Dietrichs Owens, Celia Dietrichs Rummell and Alan Dietrichs, into the family. Frances passed away in November 2020.
Rod was a member and elder at the First Presbyterian Church in Astoria. He was also a member of the “Medicare Boys,” which was a group that helped to maintain the church. Rod was a life member of the American Dental Association, Clatsop County Historical Society, Columbia River Maritime Museum and the Community Concert Association in Astoria.
Rod enjoyed spending time with family, camping, walking, drinking coffee and home do-it-yourself projects. He also enjoyed traveling, especially trips to Hawaii and the Holy Land.
Rod is survived by his son, Murray Miller (Mary), of Astoria; daughters, Lani Armstrong Bidgood (Duane), of Surprise, Arizona, and Sheryl Miller Barron (Tony), of Klamath Falls; and a daughter-in-law, Jan Armstrong, of Hood River.
Rod is also survived by eight grandchildren, Lisa Hamilton (Bill), Daniel Armstrong, Tana Lerma (Pat), Ron King (Sandy), Chelsea Miles, Joshua Miller (Cori), Molly Wing (Brandon) and Heather Hensley (Marc); numerous great-grandchildren; Frances’ children, Janet Owens (Ted), Jay Dietrichs (Matt), Celia Rummell (Brian) and Alan Dietrichs; and special friends, Dr. Philip Bales and his wife, Ann.
The family would like to thank his personal caregivers, Judie Malinen, Echo Cruse, Belinda Steinman, Aja Victorine Vance and Vanessa Ramirez, and all of the wonderful staff at Sapphire at The Amber assisted living facility in Clatskanie.
Contributions may be made to the Clatsop County Historical Society or Lower Columbia Hospice in Rod’s name.
A graveside service will be at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton at 1 p.m. on Friday.
Arrangements are through Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary in Astoria.