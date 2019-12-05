Seaside
Nov. 13, 1937 — Oct. 20, 2019
On Oct. 20, 2019, Dr. Russell M. “Russ” Lende passed away after living and enjoying a full and wonderful life.
Born to Melvin Olaf Lende and Myrtle Elizabeth Lende in Finlayson, Minnesota, on Nov. 13, 1937, Russ passed away a few weeks shy of his 82nd birthday.
After living several years on the farm in Minnesota, the family moved west, spending several years in Salt Lake City, Utah, before settling in West Linn, Oregon, where he graduated from high school in 1955. During his youth and high school years he enjoyed music and played several instruments, including the clarinet, baritone sax and accordion.
He also spent a lot of time riding his English Raleigh and Schwinn bicycles, for pleasure and delivering newspapers, while riding up and down the hills in West Linn. During this time Russ also discovered and nurtured his lifelong love of cars.
After high school, he attended Pacific University in Forest Grove, Oregon, graduating in 1960 with a doctor of optometry degree.
While attending college he met his loving wife, Patricia, and they were married on Dec. 5, 1959. After graduating, Russ and Pat moved to Seaside, Oregon, where they have resided ever since. In 1960, he started his optometry practice, where he practiced for 43 years, most of which were side by side with Pat, before retiring in 2003.
Russ had a strong commitment to community and devoted countless hours serving the local community. He served 11 years on the Seaside School District 10 Board, serving as chairman in 1972. He was a longstanding proud Rotarian, with decades of perfect attendance, while receiving two Paul Harris Fellowship awards.
Russ was also a founding member of the Seaside Parks and Recreation Board, was involved in forming the Hamlet Route fire department, served as a captain in the Seaside Police Reserves in the 1960s, and was also named Optometrist of the Year. Russ truly enjoyed serving the community, where he dedicated over 40 years to public service. He served on numerous clubs and organizations in various capacities, including treasurer, sergeant-at-arms and chairman.
When he was not devoting time to the community or practicing optometry, you could find Russ in his garage working on and restoring cars. Over the years he restored over a dozen cars, including concourse level award-winning Lincolns, several Pontiac GTOs and Trans AMs and a 1940s-era Cadillac convertible.
And, if you knew Russ, you also knew he liked his muscle cars. He even spent several years drag racing his 1965 GTO in Woodburn — he liked the power, speed and competitive nature of the racing. He was a long-standing member of the “Goat Herd” GTO club, as well as the Lincoln Continental Owners Club, where he served on the board and also as the editor for the periodic bulletin.
Russ enjoyed and attended as often as possible the sporting events of his sons and grandchildren. You would often hear him yelling and cheering from the bleachers, supporting his family regardless of what season it was.
Russ lived a full life; he was selfless and generous with his time and devotion to the community, always welcomed people with a warm smile and firm handshake and had a great sense of humor.
Russ is survived by his wife, Patricia; two sons, Russell M. Lende Jr. and John A. Lende; four grandchildren, Russ M. Lende III, Jeremy Lende, Dr. Michelle Lende and Alex Lende; and one great-grandchild, Bola Lende. He is also survived by his brother, Merton Lende, numerous nephews and nieces and several cousins who reside in Minnesota.
Russ was laid to rest with a graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery on Oct. 24, 2019, following an intimate and loving family viewing. He is greatly missed. From his family: We love you, and rest in peace. We will see you soon.
The family would like to invite family and friends to attend a celebration of life to be held at the Bob Chisolm Community Center at 1225 Avenue A in Seaside, Oregon, on Dec. 14 from 3 to to 5 p.m.
Donations are requested to be made to the Seaside Rotary Club or the Alzheimer’s Association.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.