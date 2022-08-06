Astoria
May 20, 1944 — July 8, 2022
Dwight Allan Caswell Jr. was born May 20, 1944, in Washington, D.C., raised in Oregon and California, and died July 8 in Portland.
He carried God’s word with him in his heart with a desire to minister to all through his caring presence and, at times, in the official capacity of pastor. He received his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Stanford University, and his master’s degree in theology and Ph.D. in ministry from the University of Chicago’s Divinity School.
He served as pastor to the Kenwood Community Church in Sonoma County, California, in the 1990s, and was still ministering to his beloved flock at Pioneer Presbyterian Church in Warrenton at the time of his death.
He gained a love of photography at a very early age, learning more of his chosen art from Wynn Bullock and Ansel Adams. He traveled far and wide photographing oceans, deserts, forests and mountains for the rest of his life.
He was the owner and director of a photography gallery in Saratoga, California, exhibiting his own work, along with both that of promising new photographers and well-established masters.
He insisted that he had a “low boredom threshold,” as his various activities and occupations attested to. He spent almost 15 years managing his family’s farm and vineyard, producing award-winning wines.
Having a deep love of the folk music of the 1960s, he started a folk festival in 1987 that ran until the late 1990s. He then became deeply involved with the Astoria Music Festival after relocating to Astoria in early 2000.
He loved sailing and fishing, spending more than 20 years sailing his Ericson 26 in San Francisco and Tomales bays. He had an abiding love for all God’s creation, and was deeply involved in conservation, preservation and land use issues his whole life, including acting as president of the Oregon Coast Alliance and Sonoma County Farmlands Group.
He also wrote throughout his life, with work ranging from practical information in sailing magazines, the wonders of the desert or ocean in the New Mexico and the Oregon Coast magazines, and what’s to do locally in The Astorian’s Coast Weekend.
At his death, he had several works in progress, variously based on Neolithic monuments and the shift of community surrounding them, historical fiction based on native and pioneer dynamics in the Northwest, and a compilation of his sermons as they followed the three-year cycle of church scripture. He also has an unpublished comical murder mystery.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dwight Allan Caswell Sr. and Doris Helen Rayburn; and two brothers, Chris and John Caswell.
He is survived by his brother, Philip Caswell; sister, Mary Walsh; wife, Rhonda Grudenic; stepsons Nicholas, Michael and Galen Grudenic; and step-grandchildren, Eli and Leah Grudenic.
He loved well and was deeply loved.
His memorial service is at 11 a.m. Aug. 27 at the Charlene Larsen Center for the Performing Arts, 588 16th St. A reception follows at around 12:30 p.m. at The Loft at the Red Building, 20 Basin St.