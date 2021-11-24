Dyan Wilder-McClure, beloved daughter, sister, wife and mother, passed away on Oct. 29, 2021, at approximately 3:11 p.m., at her home in Astoria.
Dyan was born in Tarrytown, New York, in 1959, to James and Betty Sansevera, and was one of four siblings.
By the 1990s, Dyan found herself in Durango, Colorado, where she graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor’s degree in sociology.
Dyan spent the majority of her working life dedicated to helping others, through her work with at-risk youth, after-school programs and with women who were victims of rape and domestic violence.
Dyan also enjoyed hunting for antiques at garage sales, estate sales and other myriad venues to find bargains. She was involved in the local antique and collectible community, where she made many friends.
She was a bright light in the storm of life for many people. Dyan had a love for animals that was seemingly beyond measure. She admired their beauty, and would stop to help one, regardless of anything else that was going on.
She most especially adored cats, and her life at home was always filled with images of cats, and at least four real cats, on any given day.
Dyan touched everyone she met, leaving a lasting impact on them. She would go out of her way to make sure everyone felt special, through her kindness and respect.
She is survived by her father, James; two sisters, Teri and Cathy; a brother, Jim; her son, Daniel, and husband, Jon; as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to list.
She will be missed by us all, and continue living in our hearts forever. Dyan: Shine on, you crazy diamond.
