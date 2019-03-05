Astoria
Oct. 5, 1992 — Feb. 24, 2019
Dylan Michael Glover, of Astoria, Oregon, died on Feb 24, 2019, at the age of 26. Dylan was born on Oct. 5, 1992, in Astoria, to parents Maya Firebaugh and Don R. Glover Jr.
Dylan was active in sports throughout high school, but especially loved playing baseball. As Dylan got older, he enjoyed bonfires on the beach, barbecues, trestle jumping and snowboarding. Dylan loved spending time with family and friends, especially playing pool with his dad and spending his favorite holiday, Thanksgiving, at his mom’s.
Dylan enjoyed his work as a roofer, working for Integrity Roofing, Coastal Roofing and Dr. Roof.
Dylan is survived by his parents, Maya Firebaugh, of Astoria, and his father, Don (Leanna) Glover, of Astoria; brother, Ryan (Kori) Morris, and nephews, Jayden and Brecken, of Grand Junction, Colorado; sister, Lorna (Wesley) Padgett, and nephews, Max and Jaxson, of Astoria; numerous uncles, aunts and cousins in California; and extended family Aleta Coop and Kenneth Rinell, of Hammond.
A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 12 p.m., at Hughes-Ransom Mortuary Chapel in Astoria.
Please visit hughes-ransom.com to leave messages of condolences.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.