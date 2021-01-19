Astoria
Jan. 16, 1930 — Jan. 6, 2021
Elizabeth Marie Haas, 90, of Astoria, died Jan. 6, 2021, in Longview, Washington, due to complications from COVID-19.
Marie was born Jan. 16, 1930, in a farmhouse during a snowstorm in Randolph, Nebraska, to Jens and Thelma (Skow) Klit.
Marie spent her life going by her middle name, as her father, who immigrated from Sejerslev, Denmark, had trouble pronouncing “Elizabeth.”
Marie was raised and educated on the family farm in Humboldt County, Iowa, where her duties included feeding the chickens and fetching the water. She fondly remembered the family’s Sunday chicken dinners.
It was in Humboldt that she met, and then married, Robert Bernard Haas on Aug. 25, 1948. For Robert to find work, they moved to Astoria in the spring of 1957. Marie worked for Bumble Bee Seafoods as a line supervisor or, as they were called then, “Blue Bonnets.”
She enjoyed genealogy research, studying her Danish heritage and helping many locals find their roots. Marie was known for making beautiful and elaborate wedding cakes in her tiny kitchen. She loved crafts of all kinds, sewing and painting being some of her favorites.
After the passing of her husband, Robert, on May 10, 2011, she continued their custom of eating lunch almost every day at the Labor Temple Cafe in Astoria, until the coronavirus pandemic hit in March of this past year.
Marie is survived by her four lovely daughters, Judy Hauer (husband Bob), Elaine Parker (husband Dan) and Melinda Warila (husband Ted), all of Astoria, and Rose Dickinson, of Longview, Washington; and nine gifted grandchildren, Michael Hauer (wife Sarah), of Renton, Washington, Marcus Hauer (partner Sarah), of Port Orchard, Washington, Tim Dickinson (wife Alison), of Mount Vernon, Washington, Matthew Johnson, of Portland, Tricia Almassi (husband Jonathan), David Johnson, Donna Johansen, Tara Jones and Ryan Johnson, all of Astoria.
She is also survived by 14 fun-loving great-grandchildren, Annika and Rachel Hauer, Clark Hauer, Kian and Ava Almassi, Joel and Bridget Dickinson, Chase Johnson, Jay Johnson, Brittney Johnson, Chelsia and Rayven Albee and AubreyAnn and Arabella Jones; two adorable great-great-grandchildren, Aspen Booth and Karsyn Myers; two younger brothers, Earl Klit, of Frostproof, Florida, and Gerald Klit (wife Jan), of Gladstone, Michigan; and her many nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and a host of dear friends, all of whom she loved dearly.
Private interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Astoria.
Memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association or your local hospice program.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at caldwellsmortuary.com