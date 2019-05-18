Nehalem
June 10, 1937 — May 8, 2019
Earl Robert Rogness passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, after a short battle with cancer. He was in his home, in his favorite chair, and looking out at his beloved view of the Manzanita coastline.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary B. Rogness; his two daughters, Anne Rogness (Steve Pearson) and Emily Skipper (Gregg Skipper); and his grandson, Alec Skipper.
Earl was born in Eureka, California, the only child of Earl C. Rogness and Emma L. (Humphrey) Rogness. He attended Portland’s Capitol Hill Grade School and Lincoln High School, where he played varsity football. He then attended the University of Oregon and Augustana College before graduating from Lewis and Clark College.
Earl had a successful career in the insurance business, his most fulfilling years being self-employed and providing employee benefits to Oregon companies.
Earl was passionate about field trialing with his dogs, fishing and golfing with his friends.
In 1995, following in his parents’ footsteps, Earl and Mary retired to Neakhanie, developing many close friendships and a love of the coast and the coastal community.
Earl requested very little fanfare. There will be a memorial gathering on June 29 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the American Legion in Cannon Beach, his favorite place to be with his friends.
Memorial contributions can be sent to a charity of your choice.
Please visit hughes-ransom.com to sign the online guest book.
