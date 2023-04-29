Klipsan Beach, Washington
Dec. 6, 1924 — April 20, 2023
Edith Ann Armstrong (Edie) Shire passed peacefully from life after more than 98 years on April 20 at The Oaks at Timberline, a long-term care facility in Vancouver, Washington.
Edie was born on Dec. 6, 1924, in Minneapolis to Edyth Sage Armstrong and James Chester Armstrong II. She followed siblings James III, Jean and Gilbert. In 1927, the Armstrong family moved to Mill Valley, California, because of their father’s job transfer. While living in California, a younger brother, Benjamin, was born.
The Armstrong family built a beautiful summer cabin on Silver Lake in Northern California, where Edie spent wonderful summers with her family while growing up and, later, as an adult.
In 1943, while attending Washington State College in Pullman, Washington, Edie was a member of the Kappa Alpha Theta sorority. In 1944, she was the first woman to be the editor of the college yearbook. While at Washington State College, she met and married Thomas Benjamin Brattebo Jr. in 1943.
Military service as a dentist took Edie’s husband to Japan for a couple of years following World War II, and Edie moved to Long Beach, Washington, where her in-laws had a home. Long Beach continued to be Edie’s home for the rest of her long life. Children Thomas B. III, Peggy Ann and William Scott were born to Edie and grew up in Long Beach.
In 1965, Edie and her daughter, Peggy, were able to tour the Holy Land with Edyth, Edie’s mother.
Edie served the Long Beach Peninsula as a volunteer and leader extraordinaire. She served on church choirs, clubs, committees, children’s programs, school activities and on boards including the Peninsula Friends in Serving Humanity (FISH) Food Bank, emergency services, Kiwanis, the American Association of University Women, Daughters of the American Revolution, Mentor Club, Modern Travelers Club and more.
She also had a 25-year career with the Washington State University Cranberry Research Station.
Edie was a member of the Ocean Park Lutheran Church.
After divorcing in 1969, Edie married Bob Shire. They continued life together in Long Beach until Bob’s passing in 1988. Edie outlived her parents and all of her siblings.
She is survived by a son, Scott Brattebo, and his wife, Jane; daughter, Peggy, and her husband, Larry Yamagata; son, Tom Brattebo, and his wife, Bette, and their two children, Katie and Ben, and their spouses, Jason Swain and Shannon. Edie has four great-grandchildren, Ella, Reed and Harrison Swain and Ava Brattebo.
Edie’s last years were spent living at Golden Sands Retirement Home in Klipsan Beach, where she continued her role as a volunteer and leader of the community.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. on May 20 at Ocean Park Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are being provided by Penttila’s Funeral Home.