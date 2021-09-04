Astoria
Oct. 7, 1923 — Aug. 21, 2021
Edith Henningsgaard Miller died on Aug. 21, 2021, at age 97. She was born Oct. 7, 1923, on Sunny Dale farm, west of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Her parents, Henry and Lillian Armstrong Gensicke, raised chickens, pigs and purebred Guernsey cattle. Edith, her three brothers and her sister worked hard with their parents to make the farm a success.
Edith started kindergarten at age 4. She excelled in school and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids at age 15. She attended Coe College for one year before transferring to the University of Iowa. She graduated from college with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
In her first job as a registered nurse, Edith worked at Fort Leonard Wood, a military hospital in Missouri. Capt. Blair Henningsgaard was one of her patients. He was a combat medic with the 101st Airborne and was recovering from injuries suffered in the Battle of the Bulge. In 1945, at their first bedside meeting, Edith dismissed Captain Henningsgaard’s announced plan to marry the young nurse. They married later that year.
Edith and Blair moved to Portland, where he completed his residency in internal medicine at Good Samaritan Hospital, and Edith taught nursing. In 1948, Dr. Henningsgaard joined the Fowler Clinic in Astoria. Edith loved Astoria from her first visit, and she quickly became a force in the community.
Over the years, Edith served as president of the League of Women Voters, the Clatsop County Medical Auxiliary, First Lutheran Church council, YMCA, Women’s Auxiliary to Astoria Golf & County Club, United Way and Community Concert. She was drive co-chairman of the Astoria Aquatic Center. She served on the Clatsop County Welfare Commission and on boards of the Red Cross of Clatsop County, Columbia River Maritime Museum and Columbia Memorial Hospital.
Edith and Dr. Blair raised four children, and Edith was active in parents’ clubs at Astoria Middle School and Astoria High School. She visited sister city Walldorf, Germany, several times and helped start the Walldorf-Astoria High School exchange program in 1983.
Dr. Blair died in 1980; Edith continued to be involved in community activities. In 1982, she was elected mayor of Astoria. She served two terms and was elected to a third term in 1990. While mayor, Edith was elected to the League of Oregon Cities board of directors and served as president in 1989. She also served on the state Film and Video Board, and five movies were filmed in Astoria during her tenure, including “The Goonies” and “Kindergarten Cop.” She was active in Friends of the Astoria Column and Liberty Restoration Inc.
In January 1991, Edith married Joe D. Miller, a longtime family friend. She resigned as mayor, and she and Joe moved to Kentucky and Florida. She missed Astoria, however, and they moved back in 1993. Edith and Joe traveled extensively until Joe’s death in 2006.
Edith received the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s George Award, the Main Street Citizen of the Year award and the first Lady Liberty Award. She was the Astoria Regatta admiral in 1995. In 2009, the Liberty Theatre mezzanine was named for her. She was an honorary Norwegian and participated in the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival every year in her beautiful Valdres bunad. She was a member of First Lutheran Church for 73 years.
Edith was never idle. She was an expert seamstress, and she enjoyed knitting, embroidery, needlepoint, hardanger, gardening, reading, entertaining, golf and travel. She kept a lovely home and did much of the interior painting and wallpapering. She kept a beautiful garden. She never wasted a thing. She was kind, generous and smart.
Edith loved her children and grandchildren and provided many opportunities for family adventures. She is survived by daughter, Lisa Howell, and her husband, Greg, son, Blair, and his wife, Paula Brownhill, daughter, JoLee Ford, and her husband, Dennis, daughter-in-law, Susan Sullivan; grandchildren, Emily Howell-Silverman (Harlan Silverman), Genevieve Howell, Alexander Howell (Jyssica Yelas), Anna Henningsgaard (Brendan Berg), Kari Henningsgaard, Kelsey Ford, Cameron Ford (Mackenzie Piper), Eleanor Henningsgaard (Andy Galbraith), Lucy Henningsgaard; and great-grandchildren, Julian and Ada Marie Henningsgaard. Edith’s son, Bill Henningsgaard, and grandson, Maxwell Henningsgaard, predeceased her.
A service will be held in October. Edith requested no flowers. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Peace First Lutheran Church, Liberty Restoration Inc., Friends of the Astoria Column or the Columbia Memorial Hospital Foundation.
