Oregon City
July 16, 1928 — April 14, 2020
Edith Lampi Hughson Scott, a Seaside native, died April 14, 2020, in Oregon City, Oregon.
She was born July 16, 1928, to Paul and Anna (Jalonen) Lampi. Edith graduated from Seaside High School in 1946.
She married Harvey Hughson in 1946. They later divorced.
She left Seaside in 1950, spending almost 40 years in The Dalles, Oregon. Edith worked 20 years for Safeway grocery stores.
She married Walter Scott in 1965, and they moved back to Seaside in 1993. Walter Scott died in 1995.
She belonged to the Seaside Museum & Historical Society, and volunteered there for several years. Edith also volunteered at the Seaside Spay and Neuter Thrift Shop for several years. At one time, she was very active in the Seaside American Legion Auxiliary.
Her pastimes were filled with crossword puzzles, gardening and playing pinochle.
Edith is survived by her daughter, Dorthy (Don) Winterfield, of Oregon City, Oregon; her son, Walter Hughson (Cathy), of Seattle, Washington; her grandchildren, Brian Winterfield (Connie), of Tualatin, Oregon, Aaron (Amber) Winterfield, of Gladstone, Oregon, and Hana (Peter) Kenny, of Seattle, Washington; great-grandchildren Sabrina (Jef) Siler, Lucas Winterfield, of Gladstone, Oregon, and Declan Kenny, of Seattle, Washington; and a great-great-grandchild, Lily Siler.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Harold Lampi; sister, Ether Pfeil; and nephew, Paul Lampi.
Burial will be at the family plot at Evergreen Cemetery in Seaside.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Seaside Museum or to the Spay and Neuter Thrift Shop in Seaside.
