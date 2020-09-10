Kennewick, Washington
Jan. 22, 1934 — Sept. 3, 2020
Edith Marlene Rich, formerly of Astoria, Oregon, passed away Sept. 3, 2020, in Kennewick, Washington, joining her husband, Don, on what would have been their 66th wedding anniversary.
The daughter of Henry and Alta Abderhalden, Edith was born Jan. 22, 1934, near Sheridan, Oregon. Edith attended a one-room school house for grades one through eight, then went on to Willamina High School.
Her college years were spent at Linfield College and Western Baptist Seminary getting her degree in Christian education.
On Sept. 3, 1954, she married Donald W. Rich. Edith faithfully ministered by Don’s side in his role as both a civilian pastor and chaplain in the U.S. Army, living in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Burlington, Iowa, Port Orford, Oregon, Riddle, Oregon, Colorado Springs, Colorado, Fort Ord, California, Portland, Oregon, Schwabisch Gmund, Germany, and Astoria, Oregon.
In 1976, Don and Edith became pastor and wife of Astoria First Baptist Church. After Don’s untimely death in 1979, Edith continued to be an active member of Astoria First Baptist until 2016. She also began working for the Astoria School District, the majority of her years spent as assistant to the librarian at Astoria High School.
She loved welcoming her community, friends and family into her home and garden, providing a place of peace, rest and encouragement for all who visited.
During her years as wife and mother, she was very involved in various church ministries, American Red Cross, and when her boys were young, served as a Cub Scouts den mother. She loved to serve, and loved the people she served.
Edith also had an incredible faith in God, and positive outlook on life that was never dampened, even in her declining years, suffering from the effects of Alzheimer’s.
Due to Alzheimer’s, Edith moved to Richland, Washington, in 2016 to be near her daughter, but she always missed her church family and the beauty and green of Astoria.
Edith is preceded in death by her husband, Donald Rich; and her daughter-in-law, Lori Rich.
Edith is survived by her older brother, Frank Abderhalden, and his wife, Jean, of St. Paul, Oregon; her four children, Gregory Rich and his wife, Christy, Douglas Rich and his wife, Laura, Pamela Watson and her husband, Steve, and Tametha Efkamp and her husband, Bruce; 10 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
We, her family, will miss her love, gentleness, kindness and humor. Most of all, we will miss her quiet and unshakable faith.
Edith’s memorial service will be held Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Astoria First Baptist Church.
