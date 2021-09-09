Edith Marion (Doty) Dix, 95, of Seaside, passed away on Aug. 22, 2021, of COVID-19 at The Neawanna By the Sea facility where she lived for the past eight years.
She was born Sept. 25, 1925, in Eliot, Maine, to Henry and Gladys Doty and grew up in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Edith married Robert Dix on Jan. 27, 1951, and lived in East Hampton, Connecticut, most of her life where she worked for a short time at the Gong Bell Manufacturing Co. Her favorite things were singing, playing the piano, ice cream and having tea. Edith was a kind, loving person and will be greatly missed by family and friends.
She is survived by her son, Gerald, and his wife, Juanita, in North Port, Florida, a daughter, Cheryl (Dix) Hartmann, of Warrenton, and one grandson, Brendon Hartmann, of Longview, Washington. Edith is predeceased by her parents, her husband, Robert, and three brothers, David, Dexter and Gilbert Doty.
A small family gathering to celebrate her life was held on Sept. 2.
