Warrenton
Dec. 8, 1922 — Aug. 31, 2019
Edmond Henry Stiner, “Grandpa Ed” to most, was the son of the late Willie Cottrell and Robert Otto Stiner, and brother to Willis, Dean, Pauline, Robert Jr., Floyd, Faye, Preston, Reta, Claude, Ruth and Marie.
Ed was born in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, on Dec. 8, 1922. He passed away on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 in Warrenton, Oregon.
At the time of his passing, he was being cared for by his granddaughter, Tabatha, grandson-in-law, Corey, and great-granddaughter, Lillian. They were grateful to have so many wonderful years together creating such a special bond. There is an empty spot that he once filled.
Ed spent most of his adulthood working as a carpenter, and retired working for the Beaverton School District.
Ed found love with Nadine Fiscus and wed in Stevenson, Washington, in 1948. This union was blessed with five children, Stan, Carol, Bob, Marvin and Sheila.
Ed found love again with Doreen Houston. They married in Stevenson, Washington, in 1961, and were blessed with two more children, Kathleen and David.
Ed devoted his life to loving his children and grandchildren. When asked what he would do if he won the lottery, his answer was to give it to all of his family so they would be taken care of.
Whenever you would ask Ed how many grandchildren and great-grandchildren he had, it would be followed with a perplexed expression, an effort to count, and a resolve at “many.”
He was adored by his family as a veteran of World War II, during which he was injured, which led to his honorable discharge. He spent this last Veterans Day being honored at an assembly at his granddaughter Lillian’s school.
Ed was known for his humor and lack of fear to speak what was on his mind, which stayed with him until his passing.
Ed will be buried on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at Willamette National Cemetery.
