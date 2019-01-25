Gearhart
Dec. 15, 1930 — Jan. 22, 2019
Edmund Ross Cade, of Gearhart, Oregon, passed away Jan. 22, 2019.
He was born Dec. 15, 1930, in Billings, Montana, the son of Millard and Elizabeth (Verhelst) Cade. He grew up in rural, central Montana, and moved to Portland during the early part of World War II, when Elizabeth found work as a welder in the shipyards. Afterward, they lived in Portland until Ed married and started a family.
He graduated from Central Catholic High School in 1948, and from the University of Portland in 1952. Ed married Bernice E. Meyer in 1950 in Portland, Oregon, and together they built a life that grew to having eight children and their families.
In 1955, Ed started working for the Campbell's Soup Co. He worked for Campbell's as the district manager of the Seattle area until 1975, when he became a partner with the Kelley Clark Co., a retail food brokerage, in Seattle. He worked with Kelley Clark until his retirement in 1995. He enjoyed working in the food industry so much that after retiring, he worked at Safeway in Seaside until 2008.
In 1961, Ed and Bernice moved to Southern California, where they were members of St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church in Altadena. In 1968, they moved to Bellevue, Washington, and then to Redmond, Washington. When he retired in 1995, they moved to Gearhart, Oregon, where they became active members of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Seaside.
While living in Washington, Ed took up the game of golf and enjoyed every day he got to play. No matter what the weather was like, Ed just felt it was a great day for golf. He enjoyed his children and grandchildren immensely, and almost could not have a better time than having a large family gathering. He loved to tell stories and to laugh. He enjoyed taking walks on the beach, playing cards (especially "slide gin"), and helping others whenever he could.
He spent much of his time volunteering at Our Lady of Victory. For many years, he was in charge of the “Sunday Supper” program, which provides a meal to over 130 families. He acted as a server at Mass on weekdays, and sometimes on weekends. He also delivered meals to numerous people who could not provide for themselves. He also helped lead the drive to fund the 2011 church renovation. If there was a job to do, more than likely Ed was willing to do it.
Ed’s mother, Elizabeth, passed away in 2003 and his sister, Cecelia (Sister Renilde, O.P., who was a Dominican sister), passed away in 2008.
Ed is survived by his wife of 67 years, Bernice E. (Meyer) Cade; his sister and brother-in-law, Thelma and Corwin Albrecht; his sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary Ann and Ron Orlikowski; and his sister-in-law, Myrna Meyer. He is also survived by his eight children, Damian (Janie), Joseph (Sharon), Matthew (Carol), Susan (Jim), Amy (Bill), Thomas (Susan), Jennifer (John) and Michael (Sonja); 18 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren (so far).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church Sunday Supper.
Funeral arrangements in the care of Hughes-Ransom Mortuaries & Crematory of Astoria/Seaside. Visit the online memorial tribute to sign the guest book, share a favorite memory or upload a photo at hughes-ransom.com and fb.me/hughesransommortuary
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.