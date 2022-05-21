Edward Alfred Niemi was born on Nov. 17, 1943, in Astoria. He died Nov. 4, 2021.
He was born at Columbia Hospital to Mercy Allene Niemi (Morris/Boentgen) and Alfred William Niemi. He traveled many places, but Astoria was always home.
His roots in Astoria run deep; his father was a union carpenter at Bumble Bee Shipyards through World War II, and for decades beyond. His mother was a school teacher in Warrenton.
On his mother’s side, the Boentgens were involved in the early beverage industry, and operated Crown Bottling Works. His grandfather, Edward William Morris, sailed to the U.S. from England, and worked as an engineer for the U.S. Lighthouse Service until it became the U.S. Coast Guard. He kept Northwest coast lighthouses illuminated from 1927 until retirement.
On his father’s side, his grandmother, Hilma Sulema Elander, immigrated from Finland and married Hans Niemi, and later Eric Lukkarinen. Hans Niemi worked as a carpenter in the woods and mills. Eric Lukkarinen helped erect the Astoria Bridge.
Ed graduated from Astoria High School in 1961, and he never missed a class reunion. He studied at Portland State University, then joined the U.S. Navy and served for four years, posted in Cyprus. He graduated from Oregon State University.
He worked as a commercial fisherman, carpenter and mariner. He was proud to spend his life making a living outdoors, in the elements and with his hands. His maritime jobs ranged from deckhand to processor to master, mate and captain.
He fished on the Columbia River and in Alaska. Other ports included the Gulf of Mexico and Ballard, Washington, and a winter in Antarctica. His last working years were on the ship Oregon Responder, back home in Astoria.
He was a storyteller, a clam slayer, collected old international pickup trucks and tractors and knew every back road in Clatsop County.
Ed loved family, and instilled values around hard work, exploring, the beauty in the crooked road, a sense of humor, independence, education and the enduring meaning in the written word. Even when far away, he always wrote a letter home.
He is survived by two children, Meg and Eric Niemi; grandchild, Elijah Gindraux; his sister, Mary White; and a niece, Laura White, and her two children.
He will be remembered at Ocean View Cemetery.
If you would like to celebrate Edward Niemi’s life, head to the Portway Tavern, ring the bell and buy a round. Sisu.
