Astoria
Sept. 2, 1935 — July 7, 2019
Edward B. Angus passed away peacefully at his home in Astoria, Oregon, on July 7, 2019.
Ed (aka “Rabbit”) was born in Beatrice, Nebraska, on Sept. 2, 1935 and was raised in Bly and Klamath Falls, Oregon.
Ed is preceded in death by his wife of 25 years, Betty Gordon-Angus. He is also preceded in death by his mother, Lilah Angus; his father, Ben Angus; his sisters, Betty and Sally; his brothers, Leclaire and Benny; his niece, Cindy; and his nephew, Barry.
Ed is survived by his daughter, Sharm; grandsons, Zachary and Nathan; longtime friend, Ardith Bowman; and stepdaughter, Kathy. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews, along with his beloved dogs, “Socks” and “Olive.”
Special thanks go out to AJ and Kayleigh, who lovingly cared for him and Betty for the last several years.
Also many thanks to the people who stepped in these last months to help and care for him. And to the good friends who visited often just for a cup of coffee and talk about the “good old days.”
There will be an informal gathering of family and friends on Saturday, Aug. 3 at 1 p.m. at the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 50 Hiring Hall located at 491 Industry St., Astoria.
Come and share your favorite memories and “Rabbit” tales of Ed’s many escapades.
