Astoria
June 8, 1927 — Feb. 19, 2022
Lifelong Astorian Edward Helge Aho passed peacefully on Feb. 19, 2022, at the age of 94.
Ed was born on June 8, 1927, in Astoria, and grew up on Birch Street in the Alderbrook neighborhood with his five siblings. His parents, Hannah and Matti Aho, were both Finnish immigrants.
Ed’s childhood was spent on the shores of the Columbia River working on gillnet boats, mending nets, fishing and catching crawdads. His love for the sea led him to join the Merchant Marines near the end of World War II. He traveled the world, and loved sharing memories of his travels well into his later years.
Ed served in the U.S. Coast Guard from 1950 to 1953. In 1955, Ed married Helen Marie Frans, of Seaside, and together they raised three children. They were married for 59 years before Helen’s passing in 2014.
Ed joined the U.S. Postal Service and retired with 30 years of service.
Ed was a volunteer for hospice and Loaves & Fishes (now Columbia Senior Diners). He was a master Mason and was a past trustee of Columbia Memorial Hospital. As an amateur radio operator, Ed achieved the Extra Class license, held by less than 20% of ham operators.
He documented thousands of contacts with every U.S. state and county, and every country in the world. He was instrumental in establishing the amateur radio station on the Lightship Columbia. One of his proudest contacts was with the NASA space shuttle while in orbit.
A lifelong frustration for Ed was his efforts to get the U.S. government to recognize his war-time involvement with the Merchant Marines. His exposure to phosgene and mustard gas during transports after World War II contributed to lifelong health challenges.
Ed was very proud of his Finnish heritage, and was a past member of the United Finnish Kaleva Brothers and Sisters. A DNA test confirmed he was 99.9% Finn. As a longtime resident at Clatsop Care Center, he was often heard speaking Finnish, and teaching Finnish phrases to the wonderful staff, who took excellent care of him.
Ed was preceded in death by his wife, Helen; brothers, Olavi, Albert, Walter and Reino; and sister, Ruth.
He is survived by his children, Dave (Darla) Aho, of Astoria, Julie (Glenn) Waddell, of Bellevue, Washington, and Mike (Tami) Aho, of Warrenton; his grandchildren, Emily and Connor Waddell and Matt and Hannah Aho; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A private family burial will be held at Ocean View Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions to the Columbia Senior Diners, Astoria Nordic Heritage Park or the Columbia River Maritime Museum, in care of Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary, 1165 Franklin Ave., Astoria, OR., 97103.