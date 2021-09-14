Edward James Olson, of Astoria, passed away on Sept. 3, 2021, at the age of 49.
Ed was born in Tillamook on Dec. 4, 1971. He graduated from Astoria High School in 1990 and immediately started his career in the maritime industry as a deckhand on a tugboat. His love for the tugs and talent were obvious to those around him. He spent his entire career with Tidewater before his skill and hard work earned him a spot in the Columbia River Bar Pilots training program in 2019. He will be missed on the Columbia River.
In 1996 he married his high school sweetheart, Rena Cater. They worked hard together to build a beautiful life that revolved around family and very close friends. He loved spending his time hunting, fishing and camping with those he loved. Ed’s list of lifelong friends is long and the lines between friends and family were often blurred. Ed’s sense of humor and practical jokes will be missed. He had an easy smile and made those around him feel welcome. When he gave a hug, he meant it. He protected those he loved fiercely.
Ed is survived by his wife, Rena Olson; daughters, Hannah, Emilee, and Grace; parents, Elroy and Lorri Olson, Kathie and Mike Tarabochia; siblings, Donald Olson, Luke Olson, Carie Olson and Leighton Olson; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Services are postponed at this time. Rest in Peace #216.
