Astoria
Aug. 30, 1940 — Nov. 6, 2021
It is with great sorrow that the family of Edward Wayne Jessen announces his passing on Nov. 6, 2021.
Ed was a loving husband, best friend and soul mate to his partner and wife of 56 years, Judy. He was also a loving and attentive father to his two daughters. Many who knew him would know his quiet grace, and kindness and honorable actions.
After suffering a severe stroke in 2017, he lost much of his memory, but that never stopped him from enjoying the little joys of life and the company of friends and family. Two weeks before he passed away, he suffered a heart attack, which left him weakened and bedridden.
Daughters Deborah and Andrea, in their devotion to their father, were able to keep him home and comfortable. Lower Columbia Hospice provided much kindness and support during this time.
He was born Aug. 30, 1940, in Tacoma, Washington, to parents Peter Frederick Jessen and Hulda Marie Simonson. The following year they bought a section of land near Youngs River Falls, where Ed experienced amazing years growing up with his five siblings.
He attended Olney Elementary School and Astoria High School. He also attended two years at Pacific Lutheran University where his sister, Alice, and his mother, had both graduated with teaching degrees.
From 1962 to 1965 he served his country as part of the U.S. Army Security Agency stationed in Panama. After serving, he married Judy Cheney on May 15, 1965, in Astoria, at Peace Lutheran Church.
Beginning in September 1965, he attended the University of Oregon until 1968, graduating with a teaching degree in romance languages.
Ed was interested in everything, and had a love for life and learning. While in Panama, he learned Spanish. He became a small plane pilot, and also traveled all over Panama with a small scooter.
He and his Army buddy traveled by motorcycle from Panama through Central America to the states after their military service. He turned down an offer from the Central Intelligence Agency to go home to the love of his life, Judy.
Ed and Judy lived in the Olney community until their retirement in February 2002. Ed worked as a high school foreign language teacher for 10 years, and then began working as a timber faller, where he enjoyed the serenity of working in the woods. He would continue working in the timber industry until his retirement.
They began their retirement by traveling to Panama, and then continued to fulfill his dream of traveling throughout the U.S., Canada and Mexico. They settled in Arizona for 18 years, and enjoyed their retirement life, full of friends, tennis, plays and other fun experiences.
He was preceded in death by a brother, John Jessen, of Astoria; and sisters, Ruth Huckey, of Oregon City, Irene Jessen, of Illinois, and Alice Campbell, of Colorado. His surviving sibling is Richard (Junko) Jessen, of Japan.
Surviving Ed are his wife, Judy; daughters, Deborah Luty, of Astoria, and Andrea Holmstedt, of Astoria; grandchildren, Jonathan Luty (Nicole) of Stehekin, Washington, and Jessen Luty (Benjamin), of Portland, and great-grandchild, Finley, of Portland.
A private celebration of life will be held at a later time.