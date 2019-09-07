Vancouver, Washington
Dec. 28, 1945 — Aug. 28, 2019
Edwin “Ed” Carlson Bell, 73, passed away peacefully on Aug. 28, 2019, in Vancouver, Washington, after a monthlong battle with illness. He lived in Vancouver for 46 years.
He was born and raised in Astoria, Oregon, with his brother, Thom McKean Bell, and he graduated from high school there. He was the son of Edwin Carlson and Louise “Pinky” Reid Carlson Bell. His adoptive father was Burnby Bell.
He graduated from the University of Oregon and was a lifelong Ducks fan. He also met his wife, Julie Schlesser Bell, at the University of Oregon, and they were married for 49 wonderful (and eventful) years. They had two children, Scott and Kristin Bell.
Ed was an avid outdoorsman and sports enthusiast his entire life. He loved fishing with good friends and family, and in his earlier years, he coached baseball at Alcoa Little League.
He enjoyed golf, rooting for his favorite golfers, and giving Julie golfing tips. He also enjoyed going on road trips with friends and family, and especially loved to hit Arizona and Las Vegas every year.
He worked hard his entire life, and retired from The Columbian newspaper’s distribution center a number of years ago.
Ed loved and protected his family and friends with his whole heart, and will be sorely missed by all of them. Ed was passionate, yet reserved, with a dry sense of humor that he passed down to his kids.
He is survived by his wife, Julie Schlesser Bell; his two children, Edwin Scott Bell and Kristin Bell; and his brother, Thom McKean Bell.
A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at 12:30 p.m. at the Church of the Good Shepherd, 805 S.E. Ellsworth Road, Vancouver, WA., 98664 (360-892-7770). Donations can be sent to the Church of the Good Shepherd in lieu of flowers.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.