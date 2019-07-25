Astoria
Dec. 27, 1934 — July 21, 2019
Eila Anna-Liisa Rahkola, 84, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2019, of complications from Parkinson’s disease.
She was born Dec. 27, 1934, to Anna Vilhemiina Piukkala in Pyhajoki, Finland. She graduated from high school and continued in home economic school, where she would learn skills that served her family all their lives.
Eila married Antti Rahkola in a beautiful outdoor wedding on June 20, 1954, in Kalajoki, Finland. The young couple saw opportunity in the U.S., where relatives lived in Esko, Minnesota. They moved there in 1958 with two little children, and one on the way.
As the family grew, Eila used her many skills to care for her household. She sewed, knitted, cooked everything from scratch and was an exceptional baker. A decision to move to Astoria came after a visit to see relatives. Eila and Antti packed their belongings, five children and Mummo, Eila’s mother, to arrive Astoria in July 1969.
The beautiful surroundings, good fishing and Finnish community made Astoria the perfect place to raise a family. So perfect, cousins from Finland arrived in 1971. The Vedenojas lived with the Rahkola family, 18 people, for six months.
After the children were grown, Eila worked in the kitchen at the high school, her first job outside her home. She retired along with her husband to do some traveling.
Eila was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and the Finnish Brotherhood. Her greatest joy was welcoming new babies into the family; she had a special gift for calming them. She was loved by many, and will be missed.
Eila was preceded in death by her husband, Antti, and her son, Thomas Allan, and granddaughter, Grace.
She is survived by her children, Anne (Rick) Stickel, Marjo Dunagan, Anita (Jyrki) Talus, Karin (Bob) Blair, Allan Rahkola and Tina (Tom) Lips; grandchildren, Griffin, Johanna, Stan, Raija, Pete, Anna, Max, Edie, Mackenzie, Maggie, Lillie, Victoria, Ryan and Evan; great-granchildren, Ashley, Brock, Henri, Eila, Brooklyn, Greta, Iris and Zoey; and one great-great-granddaughter, Rilee.
A special thank you to the Astor Place and all staff members there for the great care they gave our mother.
A private graveside service will be held.
The family invites anyone who knew Eila to join us at Peace Lutheran Church, 565 12th St., Astoria, Oregon, for a reception on Saturday, July 27, from 4 to 6 p.m.
Donations can be made in Eila’s memory to Peace Lutheran Church.
Caldwell’s Luce-Layton Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. Please sign the online guest book at caldwellsmortuary.com
