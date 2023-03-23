Knappa
Aug. 25, 1934 — March 4, 2023
Eileen Doris (Barendse Bagley) Cheuvront was born on Aug. 25, 1934, to Peter Barendse and Helen (Travess) Barendse in Astoria. She was raised in Brownsmead on the Barendse farm with one sister, Bessie (Barendse) Gage and the large extended Barendse families.
They all had a hand in learning farming, so 4-H was something that Eileen excelled in. Eileen was in many clubs and was active in the student council, sports and cheerleading. She graduated from Knappa High School in 1952.
In 1953, she married Francis Hall Bagley. Eileen had two daughters, Suzanne and Helen. They resided in Knappa. Francis was the only Knappa telephone linesman in the area, and Eileen took care of the phone booth monies and customers who came to their home to pay their bill. Eileen also worked for the Autio Mink Farm in Brownsmead during this time.
The Bagleys grew as they adopted sons Lewis and William. In the late 1960s, they brought in foster boys Steve Koljenon (later adopted at 21); his brother, George Koljenon; Carl Parker; Fred Broberg; and his brother, Ed Broberg. They also brought into the family Jennie Tong, from Hong Kong, for two years.
Eileen was active in Lutheran churches since her youth. Her family was involved in choir and the Luther League, which was a teenage group. Eileen served many roles for the church council through the years.
Eileen attended Clatsop Community College, Northwestern Business College and Western Credit Union National Association Management School. She then went on to establish a credit union in 1967, which began with employees at the Wauna mill and grew to what it is today.
Francis and Eileen divorced in 1972.
In addition to her dedication to Wauna Federal Credit Union, she also was active in the Clatskanie and Astoria Kiwanis, the Clatsop Community College Board and the Astoria Regatta. She was also a founding member of the Knappa Schools Foundation.
Eileen married John Cheuvront in 1973, residing in Knappa. Eileen fulfilled her dream of having a dairy herd. She went into partnership with Long Island Dairy in Brownsmead for a few years. Once prices were changing, she sold out and went back to being CEO at Wauna Credit Union.
John and Eileen traveled often with friends, making memories that will be remembered fondly. Eileen retired in 2002 and dug deeper into what gave her joy: her flower and vegetable gardens, knitting and crocheting. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing Bunco and pinochle.
Eileen is survived by her sister, Bess Gage; daughters, Suzanne Martin and Helen “Tootsie” Bagley; sons, Lewis Bagley, William Bagley and Steve Bagley; foster sons, Carl Parker, George Koljenon, Fred Broberg and Ed Broberg; grandchildren, Chris Peterson, Ian Peterson, Helena Patin, Tracy Short, Adam Bagley, Chad Bagley, William Bagley, Pamela and her sister, Lisa; many great-grandchildren; and multitudes of relatives, nieces, nephews and cousins. She will be missed by all, and by many beloved schoolmates, friends and employees.
Eileen was laid to rest on March 13 at the Knappa Prairie Cemetery with her husband, John T. Cheuvront. A celebration of life will be announced this summer.