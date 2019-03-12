Astoria
Oct. 23, 1949 — Feb. 15, 2019
Elaine "Lily" Kelly passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, in Portland, Oregon, surrounded by the love of her husband, Tom, her daughter, Aimé, and her sister-in-law, Kathy, by her side.
Born on Oct. 23, 1949, in Metz, France, Lily immigrated to the U.S. with her family in October 1960. As the daughter of an Air Force family, Lily moved to Wichita Falls, Texas.
In 1965, she and her family packed up the old white school bus that they turned into a motor home, Beverly Hillbillies-style, and drove through the Rockies, landing in Philomath, Oregon. In the summer of 1966, Lily came to Astoria, and lived in the quaint coastal town for the remainder of her life.
She was a cowgirl at heart, and was often seen sporting the hat and boots. She was a beautiful soul who loved to smile and laugh. She loved gardening, outdoor activities, reading, cooking, fixing things, sewing, playing sports and games, telling jokes, talking with her daughter, eating and drinking … she was generally up for any adventure.
She worked as a bus driver and handywoman for Head Start for over 30 years, supporting families, children and her community. The kids called her "Teacher Grandma."
To cherish her memory, she leaves her husband of 50 years, Tom; her children, Tommy and Aimé Kelly; a host of siblings, in-laws, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other loving relatives; and dear friends, too numerous to list, but not forgotten.
We will celebrate Lily’s life on March 23, 2019 from 12 to 3 p.m. at the Warrenton Community Center (potluck style), 170 S.W. Third St. in Warrenton, Oregon. All who knew and love her are welcome.
How do you say goodbye to someone like Lily? That’s simple: You don't. We will so dearly and truly miss her until we meet again.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Elaine "Lily" Kelly memorial fund to support her final expenses, in care of Ocean View Funeral and Cremation Services, 1213 Franklin Ave., Astoria, OR., 97103.
