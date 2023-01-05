Portland
Jan. 6, 1934 — Dec. 30, 2022
Eleanor Elizabeth St. Helen, 88, was born in Astoria on Jan. 6, 1934, to John and Selma (Swanson) Peterson, immigrants from Sweden. Eleanor died at Adventist Health Portland on Dec. 30 after a brief illness.
Eleanor grew up in Astoria, graduating from Astoria High School in 1952. She then moved to Portland to attend the Northwestern School of Business. While in school, she met her future husband, Henry Gilbert (Gil) St. Helen Jr. Eleanor and Gil were married on Aug. 8, 1954, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Astoria.
Eleanor's first job out of business school was at Standard Insurance Company. She was then a housewife for many years raising their children, and eventually returned to the workforce as a registration clerk for 18 years at Portland State University. Eleanor subsequently worked as a registration clerk for 13 years at Portland Community College.
Eleanor and Gil were longtime members of the Elks Lodge and after Gil’s death in 2006, Eleanor remained at the Gateway Elks Lodge. She became an active member of the Widows Club. Eleanor also served as president of the Widows Club for their allotted terms.
For the last 10 years or more, Eleanor was blessed to have the companionship of David Brown. Eleanor and David were members of the American Legion and enjoyed their time spent together. Their favorite activities included losing a few dollars at the casino, attending all family events and parties and sharing a gin and tonic on her back patio during the summers.
Eleanor enjoyed going to her beach house in Netarts, near Tillamook, and was still living in her Portland house before becoming ill. She loved to read (James Patterson was her favorite author), and she enjoyed crossword puzzles. She always had a jigsaw puzzle in progress too. Eleanor was also a collector of salt and pepper shakers and, at one point, had several hundred pairs in display cases in her finished basement.
She loved to spend time with her family, and hosted many holiday events over the years until she tired, and handed the baton over to her daughter and grandchildren.
Eleanor will always be remembered as a kind, sweet and compassionate person who always had a smile on her face. Recent hospital and rehabilitation center workers commented on what a joy she was to be around. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.
Eleanor was preceded in death by her husband, Gil, and half-brother, Sven Bramstedt. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara (Bill) Taylor, and her son, John (companion, Kelly Branderhorst); four grandchildren, Christopher Dale (Daisy), Melanie Brown (Luke), Melissa Dale-Sheller (Larry) and Candice St. Helen (companion, Maurece Underwood); two great-granddaughters, Kaia Sheller and Journey Underwood; two step-great-grandchildren, Jordyn Brown and Jacob Brown; sister, Sally Vachter; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Eleanor is also survived by her companion, David Brown. David lovingly cared for Eleanor, and made her happy for so many years. She is also survived by many relatives in Sweden.
Visitation will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Sunday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday at Mt. Scott Funeral Home, 4205 S.E. 59th Ave. in Portland.
A private burial will be held on Tuesday at Lincoln Memorial Park.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Jan. 14 at Mt. Scott Funeral Home. Immediately following, all guests are invited to a catered luncheon that will be held at the Milwaukie Elks Lodge, 13121 S.E. McLoughlin Blvd. in Oak Grove.
To honor Eleanor's granddaughter, Melanie Brown, memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 8401 Colesville Road, Suite 200, Silver Spring, MD., 20910.