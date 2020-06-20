Warrenton
Nov. 22, 1932 — June 15, 2020
The love of the Lord, music, teaching young children, her special smile and laughter defined Eleanor Winifred “Winnie” Ledford.
She was born to Chester and Caroline Kellems on Nov. 22, 1932, in Arcadia, California. Winnie attended school in Azuza, and then the University of Redlands, where she received her teaching degree. She played the flute in the university marching band.
She taught at Lake Arrowhead, where she met and later married Wayne Ledford. They moved to San Bernardino, California, where they opened Wayne’s Power Tools, and ran it for several years.
In search for a better life in the cooler climate of Oregon, they moved to Brownsmead, where Winnie had spent many wonderful childhood summers with beloved cousins Carolyn Bartlett and Jim Allen. Eventually they purchased their first home in Svensen, where they began a hobby farm.
In Winnie’s early years, she was a bit adventurous. She enjoyed fishing, boating, camping and many a picnic at Big Creek County Park with cousins.
She started teaching again in 1968, and became a much loved first grade teacher in Knappa, Westport and later at the North Coast Christian School in Hammond. She absolutely loved teaching, and was very sad when the day came that she was not able to anymore.
In 1998, one of her wishes finally came true at the birth of her only grandchild, Deejay. She was a very proud grandmother, and went to Canada many times to be with him.
While living in Svensen, she attended the Knappa Assembly of God church, where she was the organist for many years. After a move to Warrenton, she became involved with the Gateway Community Church, which she loved so much, along with her senior luncheon friends and Red Hat ladies. It truly broke her heart to be away, and stuck in Portland for the past six months.
Preceding her in death are a brother, David, and ex-husband, Wayne.
Surviving family members are her sister, Mary (Joe); daughter, Jennifer (Randy); a grandson, Deejay; and cousins who meant the world to her in the families of the Bartletts, Runds, Allens and Butlers.
Special thanks to her cousin, Judy Rund, and niece, Debbie Wallace, who helped out so much in the past couple of years.
