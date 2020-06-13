Warrenton
June 28, 1950 — May 21, 2020
On May 21, 2020, Elgie Leon Hoyt peacefully passed away in Portland, Oregon, at the age of 69.
Elgie was born June 28, 1950, in Plum City, Wisconsin, to Elgie Sr. and Mae (Lester) Hoyt.
At the age of 12, Elgie’s family moved to White Sulphur Springs, Montana, where Elgie attended school and graduated in 1968. During his high school years, Elgie worked nights at the local sawmill, and after graduation, began driving a semitruck for Carl Fairchild. Shortly after, Elgie bought his first of many semitrucks.
On July 30, 1988, Elgie married Pat (Teller) Davis, and together they ran Elgie Hoyt Trucking. From April 2001 to 2004, Elgie and Pat ventured to Alaska, hauling pipe and supplies from Fairbanks to Pruhdoe Bay, while also continuing to run their logging business in Montana.
Due to the declining lumber economy in Montana, Elgie and Pat moved to Oregon in 2004, and began hauling logs for Nygaard Logging in Warrenton, Oregon. Elgie found a love for driving log trucks in Oregon because of “long, heavy logs, very little snow and not having to use tire chains.”
Elgie’s driving career spanned 51 years, during which he shared his love and knowledge of truck driving. He encouraged and taught numerous people to drive log trucks. Elgie was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand and give advice.
Elgie had a love for animals, and had an especially important place in his heart for his and Pat’s two dogs, Missy and Cujo, and cat, Clipper. Elgie enjoyed going on drives with his “Tough Old Bird” (Pat) to look at wildlife and nature.
There are no words to truly explain how great of a man Elgie was, and how deeply he will be missed. We will always remember his chuckle and lopsided grin. We will love and miss Elgie always.
Elgie was preceded in death by his parents, Elgie Sr. and Mae Hoyt; brother, Gary Hoyt; nephew, Johley Hoyt; stepdaughter, Tammy Porter; and sisters-in-law, Cindy Hoyt and Diane Felder.
Elgie is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Shonda (Jeff) Moon; brothers, Tom, Russell and Terry (Tana) Hoyt; stepdaughter, Cheryl (John) West; granddaughters, Penelope Moon and Christie (Jason) Barker; grandsons, Josh Deal, Matt (Misty) Deal, Derrick (Kaitlyn) West and Tyler (Brooke) West; great-grandchildren, Max and Bridger Barker, Trevor, Makayla and Emily Deal and Echo Deal; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at a later date.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.