Woodburn
Oct. 5, 1923 — Aug. 23, 2022
Elizabeth Alice Vahl Lockwood passed away on Aug. 23.
She was born on Oct. 5, 1923, to Theodore J.F. and Martha Egan Vahl in Walla Walla, Washington.
She was the beloved wife of Vernon (died in 2009), and mother of three, Elizabeth (Beth) Lockwood Nimmo, John Lockwood (died in 2020) and Andrew Lockwood. Liz is survived by two children, three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Born and raised in Walla Walla, Washington, she was a longtime resident of Astoria, Hood River and Woodburn.
Liz enjoyed travel, needlework, painting and reading, but her life was defined by family, friends and service. She was active in her local Episcopal Church everywhere she lived, a longtime member of Eastern Star and an avid community volunteer.
Liz maintained close relationships with friends from grade school to high school, and from Vern’s days as a World War II U.S. Marine Corps fighter pilot. Through the years, as her friends passed away, she considered herself to be “the last leaf on the tree.”
It was one of her greatest joys to have lived long enough to be a part of her grandchildren’s and great-grandchildren’s lives.
Just six weeks shy of her 99th birthday, Liz was sharp as a tack to the end.
A service for Elizabeth Lockwood will be held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 22 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 1560 W. Hayes St. in Woodburn.
