Seaside
May 2, 1922 – July 12, 2021
Elizabeth Jane Hansen, “Bettie” to all who knew her, passed away on July 12, 2021, at the age of 99, at Clatsop Care Health and Rehabilitation Center in Astoria.
She was born in Butte, Montana, on May 2, 1922, to Lloyd and Helen Weir. Bettie grew up in Kalispell, Montana, and after she graduated she moved to Illinois and Washington, D.C., where she worked for the civil service.
She married Bob Lee in 1944 and had two children, Audrey Lee, of Portland, and Robert Lee II, of Gearhart. Bettie worked in the shipyards, and after the war moved to Astoria, where her husband was stationed.
When they divorced, she moved to Seaside. She married Clifford Hansen and had two children with him, Helen Hansen, of Gearhart, and Michael Kasala, of McHenry, Illinois. She had nine grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Geraldine “Jerry” Arthur Roth; brother, Lloyd Weir Jr.; and grandson, Robbie Lee.
Bettie was an avid bowler, going to the nationals 46 times. Bettie had an average of over 200, and bowled several 300 games. When she threw her ball, it would not even hit the alley until half way down, and the pins would fly, it was so powerful. Bettie also liked to knit, crochet, sew and quilt, plus teaching others to bowl.
She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star and PEO. In her later years, she enjoyed doing genealogy for several families.
The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and care given by Clatsop Care and Lower Columbia Hospice of Astoria.
Those wishing to honor her life can make a donation in her name to Lower Columbia Hospice, 2111 Exchange St., Astoria, OR., 97103, or Clatsop Care Health District, 646 16th St., Astoria, OR., 97103.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.