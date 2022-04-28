Elizabeth Jean Reynolds (née Erickson) passed away on March 31, 2022, of anaplastic thyroid cancer.
Liz spent nearly her entire life on the North Coast. She was born in Seaside to Don and Leona Erickson, grew up in Cannon Beach, and graduated from Seaside High School, Class of 1969.
After completing college at Oregon State University with the Class of 1973, she taught primarily first grade for 30 years at Seaside Heights Elementary School.
Liz was an avid reader and brought her passion for reading to her profession. Upon her retirement, she had taught nearly 1,000 students the joy of reading.
She also enjoyed growing roses and traveling throughout the U.S.
During high school, Liz met her future husband, Mark Reynolds. They were married in 1972, and Mark was still by her side when she passed away.
Together, they raised two sons, Kirk (Kelly) and Kevin (Lindsay), and doted on four grandchildren, Jack (17), Molly (14), Cannon (2) and Thorin (2 weeks). She is also survived by her siblings, Allan Erickson, Janet Bates and Deanna Mancill.
A graveside service was held on April 6 at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
