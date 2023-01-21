Gearhart
May 31, 1944 — Sept. 8, 2022
Elizabeth Kienlen Lanz passed away unexpectedly on Sept. 8, 2022, at her home in Gearhart.
Elizabeth, known to her friends and family as Liz, was born on May 31, 1944, to Theodore and Rosemary Kienlen in New York City. She grew up with three sisters, and her family moved often, primarily between New York, the Washington, D.C., suburbs and Chicago, before settling in Connecticut, where she attended Staples High School and studied history at the University of Connecticut.
Following graduation, she met the love of her life, Robert “Bob” Lanz, on a blind date. They married in 1967, and soon started their family, welcoming their son, Christopher, and daughter, Jennifer. In 1973, they made the decision to move to the “Wild West” and settled in Lake Oswego.
Here, Liz formed many lifelong friendships and made a tremendous mark on her community. Her passion was children, certainly her own, but also countless others. She held many positions at Palisades Elementary School, including lunch cart assistant, homeroom mom and PTA board member. She was also a dedicated 4-H leader, youth soccer coach and AFS Intercultural Programs advisor. She spent many hours volunteering at Waverly Children’s Home and for the League of Women Voters and Welcome Wagon.
Liz was extremely talented at sewing, knitting, quilting and needlepoint. She poured so much love into the many quilts and needlepoint ornaments she created for her children and grandchildren. She was also an amazing cook. Her holiday and birthday meals were famous, and invitations to her table were coveted.
Liz was an avid reader and game player. She greatly enjoyed getting together with friends for book club and to play bridge. She delighted in discussing politics, history, doing The New York Times crossword puzzle and sharing her knowledge of just about everything with others. She loved gathering for meals and games with friends and family. Her competitive skill at Scrabble was rarely matched, and will never be forgotten.
Liz and Bob loved to travel, and were fortunate to enjoy it extensively. Their adventures took them throughout the U.S., Europe and Japan. Liz would always reminisce about her favorite trip to New Zealand, and greatly looked forward to annual winter trips to Mexico with friends.
In 1993, Bob and Liz purchased a beach house in Gearhart. At first, it was a home away from home to visit with friends and retreat from the sun for Liz and a place to play golf for Bob, but they made it their full-time home in 2017. Liz loved the community of friends they made there. She developed bonds with people who had moved to Gearhart from all over the country.
She cherished time with her gang at the coffee shop and Friday night happy hour. She always looked forward to the Firemen’s Ball, adored her Friendsgiving gatherings and loved the Gearhart Fourth of July festivities. Dressing up, decorating the wagon and riding in the Fourth of July parade are memories her family will always hold tight.
Ultimately, Liz’s greatest source of pride was her family. She absolutely adored her five grandchildren, and fiercely loved and supported her son and daughter. She spent her final years devoted to caring for Bob, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. Over the last year, she shared daily Wordle scores with Chris and Jennifer, a practice they will dearly miss.
Liz will be remembered most for always having a seat at her kitchen table for anyone who needed a hug, an ear to listen or a shoulder to cry on. She had a keen trait to connect with all types of people — one that is rare, and much needed in our world. For those who were lucky enough to know her, we hope that is a little piece of Liz you can carry in your heart.
Liz is survived by her husband, Robert; son, Christopher (Fawn); daughter, Jennifer (Eric); sisters, Cathy and Peggy (Bill); and grandchildren Logan (Anna), Theo, Willy, Elli and Ryan.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rosemary; father, Theodore; sister, Ro; and son-in-law, Michel.
A celebration of Liz’s life will be held in the spring.