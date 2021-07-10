Kennewick, Washington
Aug. 25, 1952 — June 1, 2021
Born in Portland on Aug. 25, 1952, Elizabeth (Liz) Marie Green passed away June 1, 2021, at a hospice care center in Kennewick, Washington. She was 68.
A longtime resident of Astoria, she relocated to Kennewick in 2015 to be closer to her family members.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Alexander Grimit, of Portland, and Lucille Josephine (LaFountaine) Davey, of Clatskanie; sister, Willa Jo Redick, of Portland; husband, Lyal Lee Green, of Astoria; and her daughter, Denise Marie Greene Sjloin, of San Francisco.
She is survived by her sisters and brothers-in-law, Jackie and Frank Gornick, of Oak Point, Texas, and Lois and Richard Stock, of Benton City, Washington, and her many extended family members and friends.
She spent many years as a professional cook, employed in Vancouver, Washington, at Elmer’s pancake house. She transferred to the Longview, Washington, location where she worked for many years.
She began working for Hump’s Restaurant in Clatskanie. It was while working there that she met her future husband, Lyal Green. She moved to Astoria in the late 1980s after marrying Lyal. She worked as a cook for the Labor Temple Diner and Bar for several years.
She did a major career change when she was hired by Astoria in 1988 as the city’s parking control officer. She became a well known fixture in the city as she walked the parking district, always vigilant for compliance with the district rules. She later transitioned from that position to being the Municipal Court clerk until her retirement in 2011.
Cremation services were provided by Life Tributes Cremation Center in Kennewick.
The celebration of life service will be on July 28 at 2 p.m. at Peace First Lutheran Church, 565 12th St.
She will be interred in Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton beside her beloved daughter, Denise.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Providence Portland Medical Foundation for the Providence Cancer Institute for colon cancer treatments, 4805 N.E. Glisan St., Portland, OR., 97213, or Chaplaincy Hospice & Grief Care, 1480 Fowler St., Richland, WA., 99352.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.