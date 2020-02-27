Las Vegas
July 22, 1926 — Feb. 24, 2020
Ella P. Hill, 93, died peacefully Feb. 24, 2020, in Las Vegas, Nevada, under hospice care for advanced stage dementia and Alzheimer’s.
She is survived by two sons, Daniel Hearn, of Boulder City, Nevada, and David Hearn, of Bainbridge Island, Washington; three grandchildren, Jennifer Matzka, of Silverton, Oregon, Paul Hearn, of Gütersloh, Germany, and Jonathan Hearn, of Rutherford, New Jersey; and two great-grandchildren, Arianne Matzka, of Silverton, Oregon, and William Matzka, of Silverton, Oregon.
Ella was an avid hiker, backpacker and world traveler. She enjoyed the history of the Northwest, the travels of Lewis and Clark and the trails and mountains of Clatsop County.
Ella’s remains will be cremated by Boulder City Family Mortuary. There are no memorial services planned, and her ashes dealt with as she directed.
Friends wishing to honor Ella may make donations to the Clatsop County Historical Society, 714 Exchange St., P.O. Box 88, Astoria, OR., 97103.
Family and friends can sign an online memorial guest book at bouldercityfamilymortuary.com
