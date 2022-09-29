Elli G. Riutta was born on Nov. 16, 1940, in Astoria, to Emmi (Nurminen) and Kalle Paronen. She grew up working on the family farm in Brownsmead and attended Knappa schools.
After graduating from Knappa High School in 1958, she enrolled in Bernard’s Beauty College and moved to Longview, Washington, where she also worked as a nanny. Having completed her training, she returned to Astoria and worked at Columbia Memorial Hospital as a nurse’s aide while awaiting her beautician’s license to be processed.
She then worked in beauty shops in Seaside and Astoria, and when approached with the opportunity to purchase one of the shops, she did. She spent many happy years of doing hair, making lifelong friends and fond memories in her downtown Astoria shop.
On Oct. 25, 1964, she married Roger Ray Riutta Sr., also of Astoria, in Carson City, Nevada. In 1975, their son, Roger Riutta Jr., was born, and Elli retired from hairdressing to be a stay-at-home mom. She enjoyed young people, and spent many hours volunteering as a classroom parent, field trip chaperone and 4-H club leader.
She was an active member of the United Finnish Kaleva Brotherhood & Sisterhood, Astoria Lodge No. 2. She enjoyed getting together with her friends from the lodge each year that her health allowed to cook and serve traditional Finnish fruit soup and riisipuuro (rice pudding) at the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival.
In 2002, Elli was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. Many aspects of her life became extremely challenging, but she never lost her fiercely independent spirit, stubbornness or the great sense of gratitude for the loyal friends and family in her life. She passed away peacefully on Sept. 2.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Roger and Kelly Riutta; grandchildren, Ashton, Lindsay and Aidan Riutta; brother, Carl Paronen; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roger Riutta Sr.; parents, Kalle and Emmi Paronen; and sisters, Eva Johnson, Esther McDiarmid and Ilma McKern.
A memorial will be held at Suomi Hall in Astoria at 2 p.m. on Oct. 9.
