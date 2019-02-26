Astoria
Oct. 29, 1938 — Feb. 21, 2019
Mr. Elmo L. Frame, a resident of Astoria, Oregon, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Feb. 21, 2019.
Elmo was born Oct. 29, 1938, to Elmo M. and Dorothy Frame in Seaside, Oregon. He grew up in the rural area of Hamlet Route outside Seaside, Oregon, and graduated from Seaside High School.
Elmo followed in his father's footsteps, working 28 years for the Crown-Zellerbach Logging Co. as a surveyor and timber faller. After leaving Crown, Elmo started a private fencing business called Frame’s Fencing, which he successfully ran in the Clatsop County area for 18 years until retirement in 2004.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Bettie Frame; brother, Roland Murry and his wife, Judy Frame; brother-in-law, Rodger; son, Rick Frame and his wife, Angelia; daughter, Evelind and her husband, Dean Larson; daughter, Meridith and her husband, Jerry Griffin; 15 grandchildren, Kurstin, Rachel, Wyat, Lauren, Isaac, Alisha, Amirae, Jordan, Karah, Jerod, Megan, Jonah, Judah, Jaden and Anna; and four great-grandchildren, Carson, Kira, Cohen and Yuri. He is preceded in death by his sister, Dorothy Gregerson.
His hobbies included gardening, fishing and home improvement projects. Elmo cherished his family, and set a wonderful example for each of us as a strong man of integrity and hard work. We will miss him, his laughter and jokes.
Family and friends are invited to join us March 2 at 2 p.m. at The Loft at the Red Building, 20 Basin St., Suite F, in Astoria, Oregon, for a memorial service.
