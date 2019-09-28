Seaside
Aug. 23, 1932 — Sept. 13, 2019
Elnora Faye Hertig, known as “Keni” to all, passed away on Friday, Sept. 13, under a full harvest moon.
She was born to Bessie and Frank Kennedy in Hillsboro, Oregon, on Aug. 23, 1932. She was the youngest of six children, and was preceded in death by all of her siblings.
Her father passed away while she was a young girl, and her mother supported the family, working in the shipyards of Portland at night, after working as a nurse during the day.
Once Keni met Carl Hertig, she was smitten. They married on Feb. 23, 1952. There were truly the loves of each other’s lives.
They began their life together in Seaside, establishing a business, Reed & Hertig, raising their two children, creating friendships that endured a lifetime. In later years, they enjoyed the desert, their incredible ocean view and world travel with family and friends.
After Carl’s sudden passing in 1997, Keni displayed strength and courage as she soldiered on. She involved herself in her community, duplicate bridge, exploring the Oregon wine country and hosting tables at various fundraising events.
Keni was known by all to be generous to her family, friends, local organizations and countless others. She was also a sports fan, a kind and lovely person with elegance and style. She was lots of fun, and had a great sense of humor. Keni lived a great life, and never forgot how fortunate she was.
She is survived by her daughter, Kelly (Wayne), son, Kevin (Katie), and her grandchildren, Kelsey and Karl.
Her family would like to thank her loving and dedicated caregivers, and Lower Columbia Hospice, who enabled Keni to remain in her home until her passing.
In Keni’s memory, play a good bridge hand, enjoy lunch with a friend, marvel at the clouds, savor each sunset, share fond memories, tip extravagantly and make a contribution to your favorite charity.
At her request, no service will be held. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date.
