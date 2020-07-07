Tigard
Nov. 27, 1991 — June 25, 2020
Elyse Rachelle Smith-Naegeli passed away peacefully at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital on June 25, 2020, at the age of 28, after prolonged medical problems. COVID-19 was not a cause.
Elyse was born in Astoria, Oregon, to Dan Naegeli and Nancy C. (Smith) Naegeli. Elyse attended schools in Rainier, Oregon, Longview, Washington, and Kent, Washington.
She participated in the Running Start program, where she earned her phlebotomy technician certificate from Renton Technical College. Elyse graduated from Lower Columbia College in Longview, Washington, receiving her associate’s degree. She also graduated from the University of Washington, majoring in psychology.
Elyse was preceded in death by her grandfather, Stephen Lane Naegeli, and great-grandparents, Dorothy and Casper Naegeli.
She is survived by her fiancé, Rick Maxwell; father, Dan Naegeli; mother, Nancy Johnson; sisters, Teolina Naegeli, Alayna Doan and Maddy Johnson; brothers, Shadrach Wood and Jonah Bataeff; grandparents, Janie (McDonald Naegeli) and Robert Eder and Donald and Janet Smith; great-grandmother, Sylvia Kato; aunts, Erica Bomar (Chuck Spittles), Linda Bittinger, Cathy McKendrick (Joe), Andrea Yost (Eric), Cindy Waddell (Aaron), Corrine Eder (Mohamed El Khatib) and Jolene Eder; uncle, Brian Eder (Alisha Parker); many great-aunts and uncles; and numerous cousins and friends, near and far.
Elyse was excited about beginning her life with her fiancé, Ricky. They both felt so lucky having found each other. Ricky will carry her in his heart forever. His love for her is deep. All of us will miss Elyse greatly. Whether she knew it or not, Elyse taught us life lessons.
Elyse loved her two cats, who were wonderful companions for her. She was also passionate about painting. After becoming quadriplegic, you would find Elyse with a paint brush in her mouth creating beautiful art, which brought her joy.
Elyse’s lifelong friend, Nikole Young, captured this part of Elyse’s life when she wrote the following in a poetic tribute: “Painting fills your last years of life. You do it handless, without any hint of strife. But something went wrong, and now you can’t fight. What’s left are canvases, memorializing your dimmed light.”
Elyse will always be remembered as a fierce fighter.
Private interment, under the direction of Waud’s Funeral Home, will take place at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery in Tillamook, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital.
