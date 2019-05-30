Sunset Beach
March 5, 1936 — May 20, 2019
Emily Nelson passed peacefully, with her family at her side, due to complications after a craniotomy.
Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, she will be greatly missed by her four daughters and their families: Lisa (Si) Newland and their children, Geo and Spencer; Jana (John) Robertson and their children, Mitchell, Isabelle and Will; Kristina (Carl) Perkins and their children, Emily and Lily; and Britta Nelson (Emeric Hagens). She will also be missed by her extremely wide fan base of friends that spanned the globe.
Please join us to celebrate Emily’s life on Saturday, June 1, at 2 p.m., at the Eastmoreland Golf Course, 2425 S.E. Bybee Boulevard in Portland, Oregon.
On Aug. 17, we’ll host a celebration of life at her beloved Camp Kiwanilong in Warrenton, Oregon. Please go to emilynelsonhome.wordpress.com for more details, or to share your memories of Emily.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the groups she volunteered with: Camp Kiwanilong (campkiwanilong.org/campkiwanilong_donate.html) or Friends of the Seaside Library (seasidelibrary.org/friends-seaside-library).
