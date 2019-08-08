Sunset Beach
March 5, 1936 — May 20, 2019
On May 20, 2019, Emily Nelson passed peacefully, with her family at her side, due to complications after a craniotomy.
Beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt and grandmother, she will be greatly missed by her four daughters and their families: Lisa (Si) Newland and their children, Geo and Spencer; Jana (John) Robertson and their children, Mitchell, Isabelle and Will; Kristina (Carl) Perkins and their children, Emily and Lily; and Britta Nelson (Emeric Hagens).
She will also be missed by her extremely wide fan base of friends that spanned the globe.
Please join us on Aug. 17 from 4 to 8 p.m. for a celebration of life at her beloved Camp Kiwanilong in Warrenton, Oregon. A cookout dinner and campfire are included. Attire is camp casual; stripes, polka dots and red are encouraged, along with extra layers for the cooler evening weather. For more details and information please go to emilynelson.home.blog
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to groups she volunteered with: Camp Kiwanilong (bit.ly/2KjPbat) and Friends of Seaside Library (bit.ly/2T66mzb).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.