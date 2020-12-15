Ocean Park, Washington
April 1, 1939 — Nov. 26, 2020
Emma Lou Scott, 81, passed away on Nov. 26, 2020, in her home in Ocean Park, Washington, with her devoted husband by her side, after a two-year battle with small cell lung cancer. She bravely fought the disease with the support of her family and friends.
She was the daughter of Daniel and Edna Meadows, of White Salmon, Washington. She is survived by her husband, Harold Scott; her children, Tony and Kat Prieto, of Gresham, Amanda and Scott Miller of Warrenton, Aaron Mutter and Katie Whalen of Spanaway, Washington; and grandchildren, Noah Miller, Abby Miller, Jack Miller, Chloe Miller and Kylie Mutter.
Emma was a longtime resident of the Long Beach Peninsula, moving there in 1984. She worked as a Pace caregiver, among other jobs.
Emma loved going for walks with her husband, playing card games and her plants. She is sorely missed.
Our family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at the CMH-OHSU Knight Cancer Collaborative for their care for Emma these last two years. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the cancer collaborative on Emma’s behalf.
There will be a celebration of life ceremony on Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Sunset Sands Event Center in Ocean Park.
Ocean View Funeral and Cremation Services is handling the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.