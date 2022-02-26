Astoria
May 28, 1943 — Feb. 17, 2022
Eric A. “Skip” Hauke, 78, of Astoria, died on Feb. 17, 2022, at his John Day River home, surrounded by his family.
The following was written by Skip:
I was fortunate to have lived a fulfilled life that I’d like to share with you. I was born in Astoria on May 28, 1943, to the best parents a boy could ask for, Eric and Lenore (Christensen) Hauke. They gave me a sister, Gail, and a brother, Bob.
A rewarding decision that my parents made when I was still in school was allowing me to go commercial fishing with my uncle Harold at 13 years old. I spent the summers over the next 10 years fishing with my uncle Harold on his 56-foot troller named the Pacific Belle. We fished for albacore and salmon from the Canadian border to the Mexican border on three-week trips, ranging from 50 miles to 200 miles offshore.
I learned about a strong work ethic, and in return received a good day’s pay. We worked long, hard days, some extending 16-plus hours. I did all of the cooking for the two of us, and my specialty sandwich was grilled peanut butter and jelly. It was an experience that helped mold me into the person I would become, and maintained throughout the rest of my life.
After completing my early education in Astoria, I went on to Pacific Lutheran University and received a bachelor’s degree in business administration. In 1965, I was married to my college sweetheart, Audrey K. Sorbel, of Kindred, North Dakota. She preceded me in death in 1992, at the young age of 49. We were married for 25 wonderful years, and with her came our two greatest treasures in Steve and Joann.
We moved from Tacoma, Washington, to Salem, where I took on my first job with State Farm Insurance as well as serving in the National Guard Reserves. We then moved to Beaverton, where I worked for IBM as a sales representative in Portland, and picked up all of my technical skills.
One of the greatest decisions of my life was wanting to get out of selling and move back to Astoria to get back into the family grocery business. A requirement from my dad out of college was that I work at least five years outside of the family business before being allowed to come back into the business, which really helped solidify my decision. We moved to Astoria from Beaverton in 1972, with my dad welcoming me with open arms.
We worked out of the old store location until 1978, when we completed the build of the new grocery store across Lief Erikson Drive. I spent the rest of my very satisfying grocery career there until selling the store in 2002, which was both a sad and exciting experience, since the original store was established by my grandfather, Erik Hauke, in 1890, making it one of the oldest family-run businesses in the West.
In addition to the main location, Hauke’s Sentry, we also had Bayside Sentry on the south slope of Astoria, along with a grocery store in Rainier and, for a period of time, a small 1,000 square foot store in Seaside called Captain’s Market.
What I am most proud of throughout my grocery career, by far, were the hundreds of outstanding employees that I felt privileged to have worked alongside. We couldn’t always compete on pricing with the larger-scale, national chain competitors, but it was our people and their level of customer service that made our store special in the community.
We took care of each other. We were family. Upon selling the store, I made it a mission to help my employees find jobs, some even receiving better jobs than they had at the store. It’s the lasting friendships with my employees that I have always cherished.
After selling the store, I needed a job, and my good friend Richard Lee asked me to come help him put the golf course and the greenhouse together out in Miles Crossing. It was a welcomed change, and great to work outdoors for a while.
One morning while having a cup of coffee, one of the directors at the Astoria-Warrenton Area Chamber of Commerce stopped by to see me and asked me to come interview for the soon-to-be-open director position. Being executive director of the chamber was honestly the most fun job I have ever been paid to do. I had a wonderful 13 years there, putting on events, festivals, etc.
I always felt a sense of pride knowing we were doing things to benefit both Astoria and Warrenton, two cities that have always been near and dear to my heart. At the age of 75, I decided it was time to retire, and handed the keys over to David Reid, who has done an absolutely amazing job.
Sara and I have been married for 27 wonderful years, since 1994. We have lived on the John Day River most of our married life together, which we love with the reduced yard maintenance, allowing more time to have a glass of wine and sit on the deck and imagine you’re on vacation every day.
We have been able to spend treasured times together with our families and friends, and always enjoy having our kids and grandchildren spending summers and weekends with us that are filled with boating, kayaking, swimming, fishing and relaxation. We have also enjoyed several travels together with friends, along with entertaining on the deck with a salmon on the barbecue.
We are so thankful for the amazing friendships we have made over the years, from friends in Astoria to friends at our winter getaway in Mesa, Arizona, and everywhere in between, and of course, with my friends crabbing on the Shelmar in the river outside of Chinook, Washington.
The last year was a challenge health-wise for me, and I was so appreciative of the outpouring of support from friends, family, hospice and especially from my wife, Sara, who was always there for me on good days and not so good days.
Supporting the community you love was instilled into me by both my parents, who were actively involved in several committees and organizations and both receiving the coveted George Award for community service, and I was humbled by being a two-time recipient of this same award.
I am proud of my involvement in the Astoria Rotary Club, Loaves & Fishes (Meals on Wheels), the Astoria Scandinavian Midsummer Festival and City Council, along with other wonderful committees and organizations.
A rewarding and fulfilling life I have lived, and a heartfelt thank you to all my family and friends who have been a part of it.
Skip is survived by his loving wife, Sara; sister, Gail (Dave) Bartee; nephew, Dale (Kris) Latimer; sister-in-Law, Marilynn Knowlson; son, Steve (Sherri) Hauke; daughter, JoAnn (Todd) Watson; stepdaughter, Julie (John) Cooper; stepson, Craig (Alison) Nelson; stepson, Scott Puffinburger; stepson, Garrett (Angela) Long; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Hauke; nephew, David Latimer; parents, Eric and Lenore Hauke; brother, Robert (Bob) Hauke; and stepson, Mark Puffinburger.
A celebration of life will be held at the Clatsop County Fairgrounds on July 16 from 1 to 4 p.m. Private burial will be at Ocean View Cemetery in Warrenton.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Lower Columbia Hospice, Meals on Wheels or the Astoria Nordic Heritage Park, all in care of Ocean View Cremation & Burial Service, 1213 Franklin Ave., Astoria, OR., 97103.