Mount Angel
May 5, 1942 — Nov. 15, 2020
Eric Irving Osterholme was born on May 5, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio. His parents were Eric Bjorn and Georgia Viola (Jones) Osterholme.
He moved to Oregon at the age of 3, and spent most of his life here. He graduated from La Grande High School, where he played on the varsity football team until he was injured.
He attended Eastern Oregon College and graduated from Portland State University. He also graduated from the apprenticeship program at the U.S. Navy yards in Bremerton, Washington. One of his last projects was the steel work fabrication of the Waldport bridge.
He married Eloyce Yonkey on March 20, 1971. He is survived by a daughter, Kimberly, and son-in-law, Andrew Psaltis; grandchildren, Gabriella and George; sister, Linda, and brother-in-law, Herb Jolliff; and numerous nieces and nephews. Karl and Julie Moltman were special friends.
He was preceded in death by three brothers, Lance, Nels and Bjorn Osterholme.
Eric was known for his love of ice cream and chocolate milk! He loved to walk and hike in the outdoors.
Eric passed away after a critical last illness on Nov. 15, 2020. The family would like to thank the staff of the Mount Angel enhanced care unit for their kindness and care of Eric.
Please send any donations to the Providence Benedictine Nursing Center Foundation or the Parkinson’s Foundation.
Assisting the family is Unger Funeral Chapel of Silverton.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.