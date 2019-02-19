Independence
Aug. 16, 1970 — Feb. 7, 2019
Erik Cody Jacobs, 48, of Independence, Oregon, was taken from this world on Feb. 7, 2019.
He was born to Larry (Jake) and Carol Jacobs in San Diego, California, at the U.S. Naval Hospital. Erik was a Navy brat for a number of years, following his dad’s naval career from San Diego, to Midway Island, to Monterey, California, and finally to Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The Jacobs ended up on the North Coast of Oregon.
Erik attended and graduated from Seaside High School in 1988. He was an avid baseball and football player for the Seaside Gulls. Following high school he attended Linfield College, where he played baseball for one year, then transferred to Eastern Oregon State College, playing baseball while pursuing a degree in rangeland management.
Erik thoroughly enjoyed all things outdoors: camping, fishing, hunting, the mountains and the seashore. Being out in nature was a spiritually uplifting experience for him. One of Erik’s pleasures was having a great cigar and a shot of Elijah Craig Bourbon Whiskey (neat) with his friends.
Erik is survived by his parents, Larry and Carol; his spouse, Jacque, and daughters, Phoebe and Olivia, and stepdaughter, Savannah; his brother, Kraig, his spouse, Anndrea, and two nephews, Erik and Zack.
A memorial service will be held Friday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m., at the Trinity Covenant Church, located at 5020 Liberty Road S. in Salem, Oregon. A reception will follow at the Grand Hotel in Salem, from 5 to 8 p.m., located at 201 Liberty Street S.E. in Salem, Oregon.
Condolences may be sent to the family at: 2861 Clairmont Court, Medford, OR., 97504-5802.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the many kindnesses and prayers offered, and for your attendance at the service.
