Astoria
Feb. 6, 1927 — Nov. 6, 2019
Estel Vira Van Winkle, 92, a resident of Astoria, Oregon, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
She was born on Feb. 6, 1927, to Cecil and Verl Woods, in Meridian, Idaho.
Estel moved around a lot in her early years with the family. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Portland, Oregon. As a teenager, Estel learned to fly with the Civil Air Patrol during World War II.
On Sept. 26, 1947, she married Richard F. Van Winkle. They moved to Astoria in October 1947.
Estel was a homemaker, active in the Tuberculosis Association after having TB two times herself. She counted cars for the state highway department and volunteered with the Boy Scouts of America as a den leader.
Her hobbies were oil painting and genealogy.
She had numerous teaching positions with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and an 18-month mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Jacksonville, Florida.
In 1977, Estel and her husband, Rip, purchased Loop-Jacobsen Jewelers from Harvey Loop’s daughter after his death, and ran it till 1988, when their son Frank took over.
Surviving Estel are two sons, Frank Van Winkle (Judy) of Astoria and Richard Van Winkle (Rosi) Knappa; a daughter, Patty Farner (Fred) of Madras; 17 grandchildren, Sheldon, Kevin, Lena, Jacob, Patrick, Kaleb, Adadell, Seth, Mike, Ben, Barbara, Jon, Sam, Caty, Joe, Christy and Olin; 24 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Cecila Achtaz and Clara Yeager, and a brother, John Woods (Billie), all of Yakima, Washington; a brother, Charles Woods (Molly) of Albany; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; sister, Roberta Michaels; brothers-in-law Russell Michaels and Bill Achtaz; and her parents.
Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 350 Niagara Ave. in Astoria, Oregon. Funeral services will be held following visitation. Graveside services will follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Astoria, with a reception at the church.
