Longview, Washington
Jan. 31, 1948 — June 23, 2021
Esther Inga Hubler passed peacefully at home in Longview, Washington, on June 23, 2021. She was 73 years old.
Esther was born in Portland on Jan. 31, 1948, to Robert William Findon Jr. and Louise Mae Peterson.
Esther was a woman of great faith in God, and spent all her adult years serving the Lord, and being active in her church, until her health prevented her from attending in person. Her heart continued to be with God and her church family.
Next to her love of God, she loved her family more than anything, continually showing that love through the life she lived in service to the Lord.
Esther had a way of letting you know she was thinking of you, praying for you and wishing you well. Despite long-term health struggles, she was the epitome of unconditional love and grace, leaving that legacy to her family and all who knew her.
Esther is survived by her husband, Steven K. Hubler; her children, Anthony Reeves, Andrea Reeves, Wendi Reeves-Abdallah, Nathan Reeves and Inga Reeves; her stepdaughters, Keri Frates and Traci Hubler; and her siblings, a sister, Sharon DeChenne, and two brothers, Robert Findon and Mark Olsen.
Last but certainly not least, her pride and joy, 15 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, July 18, 2021, at 3 p.m., at the Westport Christian Center, officiated by Rev. Jason Jones. The address is 91104 Hungry Hollow Loop in Westport. A small reception for her family will be held in the church basement immediately following the service.
If you wish to donate, in lieu of flowers, please do so in Esther’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which was a cause close to Esther’s heart. The link to donate is https://bit.ly/EHubler, which has also been posted to Facebook.
