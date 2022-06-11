Vancouver, Washington
March 16, 1930 — May 12, 2022
Estie Frier-Brown was born in a farmhouse in Arkansas in 1930. Her two sisters were Ola (Connie) Heller, of Vancouver, Washington, and Alveriah Dreiszus, of Ashland. Soon after, her baby brother, Olan Canamore, known as Ole, was born.
The three sisters were baptized in a small rice pond in a pasture outside of Brookland, Arkansas, in the 1930s. Her father, Olan Canamore, was born in Arkansas, and was in the U.S. Army, stationed at the Vancouver, Washington, barracks. Her mother, Beulah Davis, was born in Vancouver, the only girl of nine boys (the Davis clan).
Estie came out west to Vancouver in 1945, where she went to Shumway Junior High and Vancouver High School, Class of 1949, in Vancouver. She married Harry Frier, and they had two daughters, Denice and Bonnie Frier, who each had two children.
Estie worked at a beauty shop after school, and later attended beauty college in downtown Portland. In 1959, Estie helped open the Seasider Restaurant and Lounge in Seaside, at the Turnaround, now the Shilo Inns Seaside Oceanfront. She soon opened Estie’s Tap Room with Bud Painter down on Broadway in Seaside. Later, she opened the small Bon Dee Restaurant, formerly the White Spot, located on the opposite side of the Pig ‘N Pancake to Estie’s Tap Room.
Estie’s brother, Olan, was part owner of the Top-O-Scott Steakhouse in southeast Portland. She bought out Olan’s partner to go in business with her brother. Later, Estie and Olan bought the Harmony Inn in Portland, and she renamed it Brother’s Club, and they had it for the next 13 years. Later they built a bar and restaurant at the Gresham Golf Course and called it The Bon Heur (which meant good hour). They also had the Estie’s Hide Away on Oregon Highway 212 in Clackamas. Her brother’s wife, Jackie, renamed it Ole’s Medium Rare.
In 1969, Estie gave her brother power of attorney of the businesses and flew to Taipei, Taiwan, and married Ed Right, a chemical engineer out of Seattle. She returned to Oregon for the birth of a grandson, and Right went missing out of Saigon.
In 1975, she married Norm Brown, now deceased, in Vancouver. She then managed the bar at the Vancouver Elks Lodge No. 823 for 20 years. She joined the women’s auxiliary of the Elks in 1989, the Emblem Club No. 473, which she continued until her passing.
Estie loved to golf, downhill ski, sew, knit, crochet and dance. She loved to play house, and she had an enormous amount of dishes! She would set up for any occasion you could imagine! She loved her home and working in her yard.
Once she retired from the Elks, she really missed seeing all her friends whom she loved, and they loved her. Estie treated people like she wanted to be treated; she truly loved people. She had a few sayings, “whip whip” and “if you have a problem, rise above it.” She had many good memories, right up until the end of her life.
She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Denice.
A memorial service will be held on Monday at 3 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, 1101 N.E. 112th Ave. in Vancouver.